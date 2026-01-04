Multi-timeframe indicator analysis – looking for experienced input
For a beginner to begin with I'd recommend:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/3074
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/5022
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4534
https://www.longdom.org/open-access-pdfs/developing-profitable-trading-system-2168-9458-4-145.pdf
Bear in mind: search first! There's almost nothing that hasn't already been programmed for Mt4/5!
Either in the CodeBase or articles - both for free for you - or in the market or as signal.
This is precisely the attitude to have because it's warranted. You're already ahead of a large number of traders in this sense.
Hello everyone!
I’m currently trying to improve my understanding of trading, especially through the use of technical indicators. I’ve been advised to follow a fairly common but logical approach: first identify a market bias on higher timeframes, and once that bias is established, move down to lower timeframes to look for confirmations or better timing.
The issue is that I’m still at an early stage, and my knowledge of indicators is quite limited. I’m familiar with commonly used tools such as RSI, EMA, Bollinger Bands and MACD, but I don’t really know on which timeframes they are most relevant, nor how they should be properly configured. Most of the time, it feels like I’m using them by habit rather than truly understanding what they are telling me about market behavior.
I mainly focus on XAUUSD, EURUSD and AUDNZD. One question I often ask myself is whether the same indicators and settings can be applied across these instruments, or if they should be adjusted depending on the asset, its volatility and its overall behavior. For example, does an indicator setup that works reasonably well on gold still make sense on a calmer Forex pair, or is that a flawed assumption?
I’m particularly looking for guidance on indicator logic and parameterization. My goal is not to copy an existing strategy, but to understand how indicators can be used to read market direction, filter poor conditions and, over time, build a consistent analytical framework. For now, I’m only doing paper trading, as I want to focus on understanding the logic rather than on results.
I also have a lot of questions regarding timeframes. Which timeframe is actually the most relevant for defining a bias on higher timeframes? H4, H1, Daily? And for confirmations or entries, which lower timeframes tend to make the most sense? Are there HTF/LTF combinations that are generally more coherent, or is it mainly a matter of trading style and experience?
Given everything that exists in the trading space today, with unrealistic promises and a high number of scams, I prefer to build my understanding step by step and know exactly what I’m doing. At the same time, I’m aware that learning in isolation can quickly become inefficient, which is why I’m asking for input here.
One additional question I have is whether it would make sense, from a learning perspective, to try building a simple system that combines several of these indicators into a single framework, purely as an analytical tool. The idea would not be to automate decisions, but to structure the analysis and better understand how different indicators interact across timeframes.
If this approach is reasonable, I would also be interested in knowing which language or environment would be the most appropriate for this kind of learning project. I don’t have a strong development background, and coding directly in MQL5 / C++ feels quite complex at this stage. I’m mainly looking for something that supports experimentation and understanding rather than execution or performance.
If some of you have experience with multi-timeframe analysis, indicator usage, or indicator parameterization, I would really appreciate your insights.
Thank you in advance to those who take the time to reply.