verification phone

I want to become a private signal provider but I can’t verify my phone number. SMS verification does not arrive. Please help me with manual verification or voice call
As I see from your profile - you are verified seller.
And there is some general advice about sms:
What to do if I am not receiving the verification SMS from MQL5.com to my phone?
- 2023.04.05
- www.mql5.com
Please check the following: Confirm that your phone provider permits the reception of international SMS messages. Ensure network coverage is strong...
me too. neither the telegram bot works, it always shows the same code and warns it invalid
I recently verified my phone and had no problems. After a while I got the code. You need to select a country code.
