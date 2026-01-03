failed to get code

New comment
 

i want to become a seller but am failing to get a code in the seller section of the MLQ5 market

 
mrmorale1:

i want to become a seller but am failing to get a code in the seller section of the MLQ5 market

If you have the required user rating, you must register first.

As you have a user rating of 4, I doubt that you have access to the Market. The rating threshold is not disclosed.

How to Become a Seller - Market App Store - MetaTrader 5 Help
How to Become a Seller - Market App Store - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The trading platform has an audience of millions traders. Become a Seller in the Market to access this audience through your products that are...
New comment