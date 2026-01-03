failed to get code
mrmorale1:
i want to become a seller but am failing to get a code in the seller section of the MLQ5 market
If you have the required user rating, you must register first.
As you have a user rating of 4, I doubt that you have access to the Market. The rating threshold is not disclosed.
