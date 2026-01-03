Why don't you have candle timer for MT5?

Why don't you have a candle timer for MT5? Or do you have one? If not, do you have any plans? I'll wait for your answer, thanks
 
There is already a candle timer indicator available in the CodeBase. Let me know if you need assistance locating it.
 
See attached.
 

Bad code. No tick, no update.
 
Rajesh Kumar Nait #:

Similar bad code.
 
Explained here why : 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Scripts: Simple Bar Timer

Alain Verleyen, 2025.12.30 21:24

Strictly speaking this script will not work correctly depending on the symbols selected in the Market Watch.

TimeCurrent() is returning the last update time of any symbol in the Market Watch, if they are a lot of symbols then fine, if there are only symbol(s) with low activity, your counter will not move.

Additionally, using sleep(1000), you can have a shift of almost 1 second in your counter.

 Exemple : it should be 00:37:05


 
No worries. I didn't code it.

If you don't like it, then simply don't use it.

 
Please try to avoid taking all personally. I don't care who coded it and it's not about what I like or doesn't like.

One of my goal on this forum is to avoid poor code, bad code, buggy code to broadcast, with my smalls means.

