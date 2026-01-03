What is the highest precision that can be displayed by MT5 charts ?

First of all, HAPPY NEW YEAR for all of us.

I'm wondering if one can find out what is the highest precision that can be displayed by MT5 charts ?


It is mentioned in its RELEASE NOTE found here: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/releasenotes

Terminal

  1. Increased precision in displaying the calculation price in the trading instrument specification.

Well, increased to what precision ?

Thank you for any hint.

Soewono Effendi:
Happy New Year!!

In my view, the release note is quite generic. There is no specific maximum precision to refer to. The displayed precision depends on the symbol's digits as defined by the broker.

It simply refers to an improvement in how prices are shown, not to a specific numeric limit.
