Where can I edit the limit preferences in MetaTrader 5?

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Hi,

I have been experimenting with the synthetic formula to generate custom symbols that are the reverse of primary symbols. For example, my broker displays USDJPY, but there is no JPYUSD symbol available. So, I attempted to create JPYUSD by using the formula 1/"USDJPY" and setting the digits to 8 and the tick size to the minimum possible, which is 0.000000000001. However, I encountered a problem. In the reversed version, the shadows mix into the candle bodies, resulting in a distorted appearance. To overcome this issue, it seems that I would need to set the tick size and digits to extended limits. Unfortunately, MetaTrader 5 does not allow such adjustments. For example, the maximum digit input limit is 8, and numbers greater than 8 automatically turn to 4.

I have searched for files related to changing the digit and tick size limits, but I have not found any relevant information.

Is there a solution to this problem? How can I create reversed symbols that function correctly?

I have attached the sample images below.

Main symbol with normal shadows



Custom reversed symbol with no shadows in M1



Custom formula for the reversed symbol

Creating and testing custom symbols in MetaTrader 5
Creating and testing custom symbols in MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
Creating custom symbols pushes the boundaries in the development of trading systems and financial market analysis. Now traders are able to plot charts and test trading strategies on an unlimited number of financial instruments.
Files:
Reversed.JPG  204 kb
Main.JPG  204 kb
Custom_Formula.JPG  174 kb
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to report technical issues?

Alain Verleyen, 2023.06.20 16:23

To get good and efficient help you need to provide all the relevant technical informations about your context when using the application (MT5 desktop terminal, MT5 mobile version, mql5.com service usage, etc...)

The first important things is to provide the Build (MT5 3802, MT5 Mobile xyz...) and Operating System (Windows 10, Windows 11, Mac, Linux, Windows Server...) you are using. The most efficient way to do that (for MT5 desktop Terminal) is by checking the Journal log in the Toolbox window.

1. Display the toolbox window if not yet done. Pressing CTRL+T or clicking on the toolbar button.

2. On the toolbox window, click on the Journal tab.


3. In the Journal tab window, there can be a lot of information, go back to the start of the log.

4. At the beginning of the Journal window log, you will see some lines about your configuration.

Please report them on the forum, either with copy and paste, a screenshot, or even better by providing the log file.

Example of copy and paste :

- Select the lines

- Right-click inside the selection.

- Pick "Copy". Then paste it here on the forum.



 
Alain Verleyen #:

Thanks for your response

Here it is:


2023.07.10 12:50:22.570 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3815 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.

2023.07.10 12:50:22.585 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, 8 x Intel Core i7-7700  @ 3.80GHz, AVX, 26 / 16 Gb memory, 2 / 230 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+3

2023.07.10 12:50:22.585 Terminal C:\Users\Zorech\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8C1M38550E51645


 

   

 
Alain Verleyen #:

   

Thank you for displaying it sir, but do shadows exist in M1? Or there are just main bodies of the candles?

 
Nika Pubgeer #:

Thank you for displaying it sir, but do shadows exist in M1? Or there are just main bodies of the candles?

No problem.


 
Alain Verleyen #:

No problem.


Thank you very much, I will try modifying the preferences and keep you updated.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

No problem.


Hi,

I applied the same settings to JPYUSD custom symbol, and seems like my problem still exist. I don't know where this comes from, and if there are other settings that I should alter as well. If there are other options that should be changed, I will be glad to be informed.

Preferences JPYUSD top page

Preferences JPYUSD bottom page

JPYUSD comparison

page

 
Alain Verleyen #:

No problem.


Any ideas?

 
Nika Pubgeer #:

Any ideas?

I have no idea what you are doing.

I tried several times and I don't have any issue, as I showed.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

I have no idea what you are doing.

I tried several times and I don't have any issue, as I showed.

Thanks for your reply

I followed the same formula step by step, hence I get weird thingies. 

Did you create the symbols on a random broker or metaquotes server?

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