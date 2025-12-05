How to correctly initialize and work with vectors?
Using MetaEditor version 5.00 build 5430, Nov 14, 2025
I've read the docs on vectors, and trying a toy example, which compiles with the errors:
Here's the toy code:
According to the docs, `vector` is its own type, and the way it's used here is as type double.
On line 32, I can type `vector_a`, followed by a period('.'), hit the Tab key and get the code hint that includes all the applicable methods for matrices and vectors.
If I remove `.Percentile(25) from line 32, leaving just `vector_a;` and compile, I get:
which says `vector_a` is defined.
How do I correctly define and use vectors?
Thanks in advance for the help.
Please, post the complete code.
File is attached. Like I mentioned, it's just a toy example. Most of it is comments.
Well, the initialization of the vector compiles normally.
The error comes from the next line:
vector_a;
which is incorrect, because it's incomplete global expression - you should use the variable somehow (for example in assigment/further initialization/calculation/as a parameter for a function call/etc):
vector vector_b = vector_a;
You can't write a standalone variable name in the global scope, but you can do it in a function:
void xyz() { vector_a; // WARNING: expression has no effect }
Yet, you'll see the warning, because the code makes no sense.
I understand what you are referring to. As I tried to point out, I tried to use the Percentile() method on vector_a, which also didn't work. Example:
It seems, you should learn coding a bit, because your question/error is simple and already answered above (write instructions in a function, not in the global scope, until you know how to use the global scope). There are a number of books on MQL programming, explaining the basics needed to eliminate such errors.
