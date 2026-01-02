Seller account rejected after being approved
My seller account has being rejected after being approved. I sold 1 product there. All was going good. Provided the relevant documents. I have contacted the service desk for an update. Being selling on there since November 2025
- My Seller Account Not Approve
- Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked".
- Undo my seller account approval
Abdul Jalil:You can write to the service desk - if you already did, wait for the reply.
Here is thread on related topic
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 481262
How get in touch to Service Desk about technical problem?
- 2025.02.11
- www.mql5.com
How to get in touch to service desk about incorrect data on economic calendar. Service desk request wrong signal flags. For any technical questions and suggestions, please use the forum. How get in touch to service desk about technical problem
Oleksandr Medviediev #:thx buddy
Hello,
My seller verification application was rejected by automated checks.
I would like to confirm if any additional documents or steps are possible
to reapply for seller verification on my existing account.
Thank you.
MOHIM MONDAL #:Registration as a Seller
Registration as a Seller: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/385#register_as_seller
from the rules for siganl provider: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules#part_II
Seller verification / Verfikation SMS https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/444973
The Administration checks the Seller's identity documents. Usually 10 working days are given for checking a User's application to register as a Seller, however the check can be completed sooner.
In case discrepancies or errors are detected during the check, an application is rejected by the Administration with a reason for rejection specified. A new check of a corrected application is performed according to regular conditions stipulated in paragraph II.2.
To confirm their identity, users need to provide a photograph of one of the following documents:
passport (double-page spread);
ID card or identity certificate (front side);
driver's license (front side).
Document photographs should meet the following requirements:
photographs should be in color;
photographs should be uncut — all edges of a document should be visible;
a document should occupy more than 50% of the photograph area;
a photograph should be clear; a text should be legible and easy to read;
editing photographs using image-processing applications is not allowed.
How to publish a product on the Market
- 2012.04.19
- www.mql5.com
Start offering your trading applications to millions of MetaTrader users from around the world though the Market. The service provides a ready-made infrastructure: access to a large audience, licensing solutions, trial versions, publication of updates and acceptance of payments. You only need to complete a quick seller registration procedure and publish your product. Start generating additional profits from your programs using the ready-made technical base provided by the service.
