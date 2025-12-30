Error 539 , still persisting after all fixes including portable mode and compatability mode fixes
Seems, you are using beta build of MT5 (5488 build ?).
You can download the stable build of MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/500608/page2
The topic title has been edited by a moderator - it's no longer in all caps. There is no need to shout.
Ive just spent the last 2 days trying to fix this error ive reinstalled windows , made mt5 portable , recompiled code , and basically everything else ai suggested, im a pc repair technician, so if your still having problems dont blame yourself , i have done it all twice , ran everything in administrator mode, re downloaded different versions of the installations files and the antivirus exemption.
either way i need help from the people at the top of the top
personally i think this has been done on purpose to keep every one at a lesser pace for the new year
if its not intentional it should be fixed soon by metaquotes
can everyone email metaquotes about error 539 as it needs to be done by the masses so they get on the fix quicker
any one else here struggling or have an idea i havent mentioned
thanks in advance........................