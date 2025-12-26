I cannot find a price scale to the right of my chart.
Hello everyone. I pressed the MetaTrader 5 update button (Beta) and after that the price and time axis are no longer displayed in the program. The problem is not with the color or ... because I checked. I have deleted and reinstalled several times. Can anyone help?
Try resetting the platform settings:
- File menu->Open Data Folder
- Double click on "Config" to open the folder
- Close the MT5 terminal
- Delete the file "terminal.ini" (or rename it)
- Restart MT5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2025.12.16 22:42
This topic will be used to bring together all information about MT5 updates process. This is NOT for chitchat.
- To avoid undesirable update you need to work with account(s) from a BROKER. Using their server(s) and/or website to get one.
- On the FIRST installation of MT5, from a mt5setup.exe you got from a broker site, it's very probable you will get the last BETA update. But after that you will get only official release updates.
- MetaQuotes-Demo is NOT for testing your strategy or to be used as a demo account for trading practice. It's for TECHNICAL testing and using it, you have a very great chance to get a beta update.
- When an official update is available, it will be pushed automatically, you will be notified about and invited to restart the MT5 Terminal.
- The last official update is always the last one announced on this forum. It's also announced on the News category of metatrader5.com website.
- ALL builds with a number higher than the last official release are BETA builds.
If you don't want to be a beta-tester, and so you don't want to receive beta-build :
- NEVER connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server.
- NEVER use MT5 Terminal Help menu=>Check for Updates=>Last Beta Version.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2025.12.16 22:54
In case you got an BETA update, for whatever reason, and you want to move to the last official release :
- A Telegram channel has been created, you will always find there the last official release needed exe files.
- MT5 Terminal is available in several versions according to your CPU capabilities. You can check which version you have to use in the Journal log, at the first entries after you started MT5.
Here my version is AVX2, an other possibility is X64
- With this information you will know which zip file to download.
- You then just have to replace your current exe files with the ones from the Zip. If you don't know how to do, then doing this operation is probably not a good idea.
After MT5 is restarted, you will have the last official release.
If you don't want to get beta-build updates again :
- NEVER connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server.
- NEVER use MT5 Terminal Help menu=>Check for Updates=>Last Beta Version.
