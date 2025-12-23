Financial accounting blocked

I boghut expert but money still my account and have financial problems blocked 
 
Ibrahim Hassan Omar Aly Desouky:
when you buy a product from marketplace, the amount will say locked, because your payment does NOT go to the seller immediately. It might say locked for more than a week or until you have activated your product, ie attached your product to a chart. It might even stay locked until the end of a month period.
 
Ibrahim Hassan Omar Aly Desouky:
  • if you bought the Market product so this product is listed on your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hima8785/market 
  • if it is not listed on your profile so it means that you are in the process of buying it (if you paid by Visa/MasterCard so it takes several days for example);
  • if you financial operations are limited so you should write to the service desk - post  

If the product is listed on your profile but you do not see it in the Purshased tab of Metatrader (to install) so you can do the following:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT5 view settings

Alain Verleyen, 2017.10.21 18:25

I had similar problem and solve it this way :

  1. Terminal started. 
  2. File menu->Open Data Folder
  3. Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
  4. Close the MT5 terminal.
  5. Delete the file Terminal.ini
  6. Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).

