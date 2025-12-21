help download or create speedometer for price movement
It is what I found by using search -
- Market Speedometer - the thread (with two MT4 indicators)
- CodeBase: Speedometer - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- and a lot of Speedometer's indicators in the Market
Market Speedometer
- 2025.07.07
- www.mql5.com
Hello, I Built Market Speedometer to check if market speed is high, low or in normal using MT4 Volume (Tick) data and ATR data...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If I have alert that price for example EURUSD get to (approx) 1,2500 from now price 1.24500 and I want to know when my price get to that level?
I find PPR price movement spedometer but for unknown reason I can t downlod...
Is ther some ideas help?