help download or create speedometer for price movement

If I have alert that price for example EURUSD get to (approx) 1,2500 from now price 1.24500 and I want to know when my price get to that level?

I find PPR price movement spedometer but for unknown reason I can t downlod...

Is ther some ideas help?

 

It is what I found by using search - 

  • Market Speedometer - the thread (with two MT4 indicators) 

  • CodeBase: Speedometer - indicator for MetaTrader 5

  • and a lot of Speedometer's indicators in the Market
Market Speedometer
Market Speedometer
  • 2025.07.07
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, I Built Market Speedometer to check if market speed is high, low or in normal using MT4 Volume (Tick) data and ATR data...
