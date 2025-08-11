Market Speedometer
Keep up!!! I have gone through your work not only this one but also your other suggestions onto the community and all I can say is"we need more of people willing to share their ideas for free to the community."
I found old indicators (indicators are compiled with not a problem; for MT4):
Files:
speedometer_v1.mq4 3 kb
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
I Built Market Speedometer to check if market speed is high, low or in normal using MT4 Volume (Tick) data and ATR data. Hope this will useful for peoples. if you have any suggestion or fix please let me know.