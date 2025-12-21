Submit to CodeBase (update)

What does this mean and how to avoid it?

The file is not suitable for MetaTrader 5 or its name has invalid characters (or coincides with the name of another attached file): name.ex5

I've tried different names, so why is the code not suitable for MetaTrader 5? Got this message without any other explanation.

 
In Codebase you need the source mq4/5 file and not the compiled ex4/5 one.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
But it just stands at 20%, showing this message:

Please read and complete each page before sending a code for proofreading.

What's the issue here? Thank you in advance.

 
David Diez #:

Try to do what the message asks you to do.

Vladislav Boyko, 2025.12.20 02:28

Screenshot from your video:


Try re-pressing the "Save" button on each of those tabs:

My screenshot shows 2 drafts where only the description has been changed. However, the "Ready" button is available there.


Vladislav Boyko, 2025.12.20 02:50

If I uncheck the checkbox, I get a situation similar to yours. Once I check the box and save, the button becomes available again. I suspect that after updating the tests for your code (as evidenced by the admin comment you showed in the video), your checkbox might have become unchecked.


 
Ryan L Johnson #:

The CodeBase rules require a very specific format which is detailed during the Submission.

The whole thing is outlined at each step. Are you complying with each step?

Yep, I've done this before without any problem and now I have just unchecked and checked again the required pages but it just remains as a draft.

 

I managed to reproduce this. It appears to be a Codebase bug.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

I managed to reproduce this. It appears to be a Codebase bug.

No, it's not a bug. As soon as I added a screenshot, the "Ready" button appeared.


 
@David Diez, you have 2 publications and both have no screenshots. I think once you add a screenshot, you'll be able to update the publication.
 
Vladislav Boyko #:
@David Diez, you have 2 publications and both have no screenshots. I think once you add a screenshot, you'll be able to update the publication.

It seems to be a bug for me, or maybe blocked to submit codes.


 
David Diez #:

It seems to be a bug for me, or maybe blocked to submit codes.

Codebase expects a screenshot in the description, not in the attached files. Add a screenshot using the dedicated button:


 

"Please read and complete each page before sending a code for proofreading" - of course! If you haven't included a screenshot in the description, it means you haven't read the guidelines:


