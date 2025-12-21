Submit to CodeBase (update) - page 2

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The requirements while submitting a new code are pretty clear.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

"Please read and complete each page before sending a code for proofreading" - of course! If you haven't included a screenshot in the description, it means you haven't read the guidelines:


It was that! How fool...

Thank you for your patience.

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