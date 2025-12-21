Settings for signal
I want to subscribe to a SIGNAL ....The SIGNAL PROVIDER is placing trades of 1 LOT but i wish to place 0.1 LOT trades ...is there a way to control how much percentage of the original trade can be copied ?
I edited the topic title - it's no longer in all caps. There is no need to shout.
You can set the percentage of your account that will participate in Signal's copying (steps 8 & 9 in the guides below).
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
