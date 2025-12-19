MT4 Historical data

I use MT4 on a new broker in a Demo account for some weeks. Yesterday I activated a Live Account but this one has limited data , as for exemple the m.a. 2584 stops on 251218 at 14:28 that is just one day for the 1min chart. What can I do to increase it?
 
MarkosV:
Contact your broker-dealer.

Metaquotes doesn't control your broker-dealer's data feed.

