MT4 Historical data
I use MT4 on a new broker in a Demo account for some weeks. Yesterday I activated a Live Account but this one has limited data , as for exemple the m.a. 2584 stops on 251218 at 14:28 that is just one day for the 1min chart. What can I do to increase it?
- unrecorded trade?
- Questions: to start with MetaTrader and forex
- Mr.Nims, Renko Ashi Scalping System.
MarkosV:
I use MT4 on a new broker in a Demo account for some weeks. Yesterday I activated a Live Account but this one has limited data , as for exemple the m.a. 2584 stops on 251218 at 14:28 that is just one day for the 1min chart. What can I do to increase it?
I use MT4 on a new broker in a Demo account for some weeks. Yesterday I activated a Live Account but this one has limited data , as for exemple the m.a. 2584 stops on 251218 at 14:28 that is just one day for the 1min chart. What can I do to increase it?
Contact your broker-dealer.
Metaquotes doesn't control your broker-dealer's data feed.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register