howdy so I am new to this trading scene entirely. anything helps I have no clue what to do or what to use.thanks 
 
howdy so I am new to this trading scene entirely. anything helps I have no clue what to do or what to use.thanks 

Have a look at this thread:

New to Forex: Where do I start?

MikeLim, 2006.10.17 12:34

Hello guys, my name is Mike hope to be a regular here , does anyone have any suggestions on where to start on forex? I know babypips.com but does anyone know any good book that teach the basics?

And, a few questions to the reqular traders here if it's okay :P :

1) How profitable can forex be?

2) How much do you earn by trading forex? (I know it's confidential but to anyone who wants to answer it, thanks!)

Michael


And here's some info for beginners on Investopedia (a great free site for all traders):

How To Start Forex Trading: A Guide To Making Money with FX
  • www.investopedia.com
Every second, about $850 million changes hands in the foreign exchange (forex or FX) market, making it the world's largest financial marketplace, with daily trading volume reaching $7.5 trillion. While dealing in this massive market was once the exclusive domain of banks and financial institutions, online forex brokers have opened the door for...
 

Off-topic posts

Sergey Golubev, 2025.12.06 06:53

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820


