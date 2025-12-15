beginner
howdy so I am new to this trading scene entirely. anything helps I have no clue what to do or what to use.thanks
Have a look at this thread:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New to Forex: Where do I start?
MikeLim, 2006.10.17 12:34
Hello guys, my name is Mike hope to be a regular here , does anyone have any suggestions on where to start on forex? I know babypips.com but does anyone know any good book that teach the basics?
And, a few questions to the reqular traders here if it's okay :P :
1) How profitable can forex be?
2) How much do you earn by trading forex? (I know it's confidential but to anyone who wants to answer it, thanks!)
Michael
And here's some info for beginners on Investopedia (a great free site for all traders):
- www.investopedia.com
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2025.12.06 06:53
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
