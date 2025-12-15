Should signal providers receive a percentage of the profits?
I propose that MQL5 should have a mechanism allowing signal providers to receive a percentage of the profits generated each month.
It is correlated with my idea which I proposed many years ago - "the signal providers should be responsible for losses of their subscribers (and receive percentage of the profit from them in case they get profit)".
For example, I subscribe to some signal (to your signal for example), and I lost 100 dollars by this signal so the signal provider refund my deposit for 100 dollars and provide his home address for for me so I can go to his home or report to police in case I will not satisfiled with this "100 dollars" for example.
But as the signal providers are not going to be responsible for losses of their subscribers so - no any percentage from the profit sorry.
Just my opinion.
I'm as I did account management job few times during my long history, but let's consider that both busineses are the same as both involve trading accounts, investors, and profit sharing.
I have different openion than yours ...
The signal provider works hard to ensure his success because he will get paid for every month and getting new investors if he did good work.
You may be don't know the quantity of stress and time spent from his side on such work. So, i believe it is not fair to deduct a part of his profit share in case of failure.
May be others have different openions, but this is my own based on real experements.
Good luck to all...
You may be don't know the quantity of stress and time spent from his side on such work.
I am the signal subscriber - from time to time.
And you may be don't know the quantity of stress and time spend of signal subscriber, especially if he (subscriber) is losing money just because of signal provider.
So, if the signal provider is not going to be responsible for any clients' losses so - my opinion - no way for him to get the percentage from his subscribers.
Just my opinion which I originally expressed many years ago here sorry.
What this thread is contemplating is commonly known as a commission--more specifically, a commission received from another's trading profits for a specific instrument and in exchange for providing trade entry and exit signals for that instrument.
Disclaimers can only do so much. An investment adviser is still... an investment adviser who is generally required to have a license. I wouldn't exactly be chomping at the bit to make this request to the MQ Legal Department.
As Sergey and others have made similar proposals in the past, many times, I am sure that it would already have been discussed in mq circles just as many times as the threads on this site with same discussions.
There are two options for signal providers and copy traders to choose from.
