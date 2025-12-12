Has trailing stop been banned?
In all my projects, a crucial factor is the trailing stop. Without a trailing stop, we can't create robots that take "partial" profits, which significantly reduces our profitability rate.
But I've noticed that trailing stops are being restricted, removed by all brokers.
Does anyone know why this is happening?
Is this happening to more people or just me?
Samuel Cavalcanti Costa:
You can always create an EA with trailing stops by using custom trailing stop code:
Vladimir Karputov, 2018.10.25 15:49Stop loss and take profit initial setting. Trailing.
Ryan L Johnson #:
Yes, I'm doing that.
Recreating the entire trailing stop logic so that the robot is "independent" of MT5. In other words, the robot itself will perform the trailing stop.
But what I'd really like to know is if the trailing stop is actually being banned from MT5 or not.
Samuel Cavalcanti Costa #:
[W]hat I'd really like to know is if the trailing stop is actually being banned from MT5 or not.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Why my MT5 doesn't have Trailing Stop function?
Satyam Shivam, 2022.01.26 16:00
Here is how you can set trailing stop in MT5.
If your broker doe snot show this, then probably you need to connect with your broker or switch to other broker which does. Normally I think every broker should have it.
Samuel Cavalcanti Costa #:You need to provide more details about what you are doing and what is happening. Provide also logs and screenshots.
Alain Verleyen #:
You need to provide more details about what you are doing and what is happening. Provide also logs and screenshots.
Okay, let's take it step by step.
I'm trying to use my robots on:
- a proprietary forex trading desk
- a private forex account
- a private account on the B3 (Brazilian stock exchange).
(Many of the things I'm going to show are in Portuguese, but I believe it won't be a problem to understand).
On the FUNDSCAP proprietary trading desk, they are prohibiting several functions, including: the use of robots and trailing stops. I even filed complaints on a very famous Brazilian website called "Reclame Aqui," see the full complaint at = Múltiplos problemas com Metatrader: senha, loss, trailing stop, robôs, spread e suporte - Fundscap - Reclame Aqui
The problem is also occurring in several private account brokers such as RoboForex, Exness, and FBS, all of which use ECN accounts.
It's also happening on the B3 (Brazilian stock exchange), in the "Mini Index (WIN)" asset. They are also removing the use of trailing stops, as shown in the screenshot.
In all the brokerages, when I contact support and explain my situation, they take a long time to respond, they stall, and they say they'll send an email with the answer, but that email never arrives.
I have friends in England, Portugal, Japan, and Mexico who are reporting similar problems.
That's why I'm asking if there are or are not problems related to a possible ban on trailing stops.
On the other hand, I'm already working around it, creating trailing stop logics independent of brokerage/proprietary trading desk.
But I need to know what's really happening, because it seems to be something really big.
Files:
Samuel Cavalcanti Costa:You’re right — trailing stops have become less common with some brokers, especially in certain markets or on certain platforms. Often, it’s due to regulatory restrictions, risk management policies, or changes in how brokers handle automated orders, rather than a complete ban
carl35 #:I'm having to go through the trouble of creating an internal trailing stop within the robot to function without using the one from MetaTrader 5 at all. I feel like I'm using "crutches." 70% of the profitability of my projects comes from the trailing stop; without it, it's as if I have to recreate the project from scratch.
Stop loss and take profit need to set inside your computer. If you set on the server side, sometimes it will have slippage or sometime don't execute it.
s3644791 #:
But everything is configured:
- Stop loss = OK and working
- Take profit = OK and working
- Breakeven = OK and working
- Trailing stop is being requested but it's as if it's being removed from all my accounts.
See the current example in forex. (I sent an image)
Files:
