Why my MT5 doesn't have Trailing Stop function?
Here is how you can set trailing stop in MT5.
If your broker doe snot show this, then probably you need to connect with your broker or switch to other broker which does. Normally I think every broker should have it.
I have the same issue. Trailing stop is not available in MT5 for me but it is in MT4, any update would be helpful.
#metoo. No trailing stop option at all on my MT5. any solution for that?
Trailing stop is available on MT5, for example:
I'm using meta trader 5 with trading.com, and the trailing stop option is not there. Maybe this is just something available on Meta trader 4 and not 5
Now I just changed broker and they are using MT5. I couldn't find Trailing Stop command when I right click on open position. Is there any special option to enable this?