Trailing Stop doesn't seem to be working after MT5 update

I've noticed that the trailing stop doesn't seem to be working after the mt5 upgrade on 04 Apr 2013.

It's been working before

Even if the an open trade is making profit, with trailing stop in place, the stop loss doesn't move automatically move the new stop loss.

Does anyone has any idea why is this so?

 
Are you talking about on-chart-trading feature? I did not try trailing stop sorry ...
 

I'm referring to this.

 
Testing in process... but market is a little flat for the moment, be patient.
 
Thank you
 

Wow, i obtain very weird result:

2013.04.11 12:2715781036NZDJPYsellin0.1086.300178615320.000.000.00-92 233 720 368 547 758.08
2013.04.11 13:0215782408NZDJPYbuyout0.10-9223372036854.775808178671240.000.00-92 233 720 368 547 758.08-92 233 720 368 547 758.08[sl -9223372036854775.808]
There is clearly a bug somewhere.
 
2013.04.11 12:2715781036NZDJPYsellin0.1086.300178615320.000.000.00-92 233 720 368 547 758.08
2013.04.11 13:0215782408NZDJPYbuyout0.10-9223372036854.775808178671240.000.00-92 233 720 368 547 758.08-92 233 720 368 547 758.08[sl -9223372036854775.808]
There is clearly a bug somewhere.
At least you got some output. Mine doesn't show any errors at all. It just doesn't work.
 
Do you have setted SL has also? In my result above, I had no SL.
 
I've tried with & without stop loss. Same results (no errors & doesn't work).
 
Right, I have an other one that do nothing. Maybe 2 differents bugs.
 
Thank you for your help & time. I really appreciated it.
