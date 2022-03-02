Trailing Stop doesn't seem to be working after MT5 update
Are you talking about on-chart-trading feature? I did not try trailing stop sorry ...
angevoyageur:Thank you
Testing in process... but market is a little flat for the moment, be patient.
Testing in process... but market is a little flat for the moment, be patient.
Wow, i obtain very weird result:
|2013.04.11 12:27
|15781036
|NZDJPY
|sell
|in
|0.10
|86.300
|17861532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-92 233 720 368 547 758.08
|2013.04.11 13:02
|15782408
|NZDJPY
|buy
|out
|0.10
|-9223372036854.775808
|17867124
|0.00
|0.00
|-92 233 720 368 547 758.08
|-92 233 720 368 547 758.08
|[sl -9223372036854775.808]
angevoyageur:At least you got some output. Mine doesn't show any errors at all. It just doesn't work.
There is clearly a bug somewhere.
aliascool:Do you have setted SL has also? In my result above, I had no SL.
angevoyageur:Thank you for your help & time. I really appreciated it.
I've noticed that the trailing stop doesn't seem to be working after the mt5 upgrade on 04 Apr 2013.
It's been working before
Even if the an open trade is making profit, with trailing stop in place, the stop loss doesn't move automatically move the new stop loss.
Does anyone has any idea why is this so?