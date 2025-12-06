vps server connection
where to request for vps credential . username and password
If you are about MQL5 VPS so this VPS does not have username and password. Because this kind of VPS is per your username and per your trading account.
More information:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2025.02.05 12:00
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:
