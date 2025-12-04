Lost access to MQL5 account used for purchasing a Market product
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
I can't remember the right email, that's the main problem...
It sounds like you need to contact the Service Desk in the left side menu of your current mql5.com Profile page.
If you do, be prepared to answer questions from a screening bot and then open a Support Ticket, and humans usually respond within 2 days. If they can help you, be prepared to take a few selfie pics with your photo ID. Good luck.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Lost access to my Email on MQL Profile
Joseph Bervell, 2021.11.26 07:56
Thanks to both of you. I have got my problem solved. After following the "Contacts and requests" link I was put in touch with support. I was required to go through a two picture identification process to verify my identity.
My case has been resolved.
I'm fucked anyway...
I'm gonna buy the indicator on my main account. 200$ loss but it's absolutely OK!
https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
Servicedesk will sort this out
Hello,
I need urgent assistance regarding a purchase I made in the MQL5 Market.
Earlier today I accidentally bought a paid indicator (Quantum Trend Sniper) using one of my older MQL5 accounts called “FIREHAZE2NDACC”.
The problem is:
I do not remember the password for this account
I do not remember the email that it was registered with
I cannot log into this account from the MT5 terminal
Because of this, I am unable to activate or install the indicator I paid for
My main MQL5 account works perfectly and I have full access to it, but the purchase is tied to the old forgotten account, which I cannot recover on my own.
I need help with one of the following:
Recovering access to the account “FIREHAZE2NDACC”
(password reset or verification)
OR
Transferring the purchased Market product to my main MQL5 account
(the one I am currently using)
I can provide:
proof of payment
exact purchase time
device/hardware ID
anything required for verification
Please advise what steps I need to follow to resolve this situation.
Thank you in advance.