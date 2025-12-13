Discussing the article: "The MQL5 Standard Library Explorer (Part 5): Multiple Signal Expert"
Can you please share the setting i run with the default setting it giving the huge looses can you please share the setting
For constructing trading strategies combining multiple signals with complex logical conditions configurable from EA's inputs and without re-compilation, users can try Universal Signals module from the codebase.
Universal Signals & Universal Trailing Modules
- 2020.11.26
- www.mql5.com
This is a module for MQL5 Wizard and Standard Library, which allows you to generate expert adviser based on arbitrary set of indicators and conditions.
Check out the new article: The MQL5 Standard Library Explorer (Part 5): Multiple Signal Expert.
In this session, we will build a sophisticated, multi-signal Expert Advisor using the MQL5 Standard Library. This approach allows us to seamlessly blend built-in signals with our own custom logic, demonstrating how to construct a powerful and flexible trading algorithm. For more, click to read further.
To create robust EAs, we must focus on the signals. By developing a diverse library of signals—and learning to modify existing ones—we can build systems that adapt. This approach allows for specialization; a developer can focus on perfecting a single signal module, contributing to a larger, collective toolkit.
Today, we will address the limitation of using only a few signals per EA. We are building an EA that can host and manage multiple trading signal modules. The advantage is resilience: in an evolving market, if one signal fails, others can continue to generate trading opportunities. This multi-strategy approach allows the EA to survive where others might fail.
As part of this project, I will create a new signal module based on Fibonacci analysis, and combine it with built-in signals from the MQL5 library.
It is also important to understand that in a multi-signal system, not all signals are used as primary entry triggers. Some act as filters, refining and enhancing the trades suggested by the primary signals, thereby creating more sophisticated strategies.
Author: Clemence Benjamin