Economic Calendar missing events
George:
Can MT5 please expand on why some calendar events are missing and if I am correct, any idea if a fix is coming soon for this?
Particular example: Nov 25 USD Core PPI m/m, Core Retail Sales m/m, PPI m/m & Retail Sales m/m
Please find attached screen shots of MT5 vs FXFactory
Thanks.
It seems to be an error that has persisted for several months in the MQL5 calendar.
As seen in the example you provided, the retail sales date is not updated. Another example of this issue is when checking the NFP in the MQL5 calendar: the value for September appears without a current value and with a publication date of October 3 (outdated). On the other hand, on Investing you can see that the value for September was already published on November 20.
In addition to all this, several days ago I posted the following thread in the Spanish forum, where I go into more detail about this problem.
Although it is worth mentioning that MQL5 has corrected many events, the calendar issue persists.
It seems that all we can do is wait for it to be resolved.
George:It's different institute listing the events. You can't expect them to have exactly the same list. Stick to only one of them.
Sopheak Khlot #:You are joking right, if it’S not reliable it is worthless.
There is great coding available in MT5 around calendar, awesome in my opinion, but if an event like PPI is not in it, that becomes dangerous.
