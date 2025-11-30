Help - Technical Issue
Could you please provide more details about the type of crash you are experiencing on your PC?
Sometimes MetaTrader crashes when a heavy or faulty indicator is attached to a chart. After the crash, when you reopen MetaTrader, it automatically loads the same indicator again—causing another immediate crash.
In this situation, you can open the Data Folder, go to the Indicators directory, and remove the problematic indicator.
However, in your case you mentioned that even after uninstalling MetaTrader and reinstalling it (either from here or from your broker), the problem is still happening. This means the issue is likely caused by something else.
If possible, please share a screenshot or any additional details about the error message you see on the platform. With that information, I can help you identify the problem more accurately.
Ok so the problem is price doesnt update
Seems you have connection issue
Check right bottom side of your platform make sure Meta trader connection is ok, as i showed in image below :
Then make sure you are login and you can see balance
Then check journal and expert tab and find out red line error , or log about discounect or invalid account , they can help you to find out issue.
My MT5 is stuck on Oct. 16th
As this is a technical forum -- if you want responses to questions, then, you need to provide much more information, including your system details. You can find this in your journal/log at the first 3 lines when you open mt4/5. And mention any errors that appear in that journal/log too.
But on a side note, it is not recommended to use the MQ demo for trading. It is always beta version, which means that it has higher probability of problems occuring, compared to an installer from a broker.The MQ demo feed has also been known in the past -- to not update for weeks -- albeit i doubt this is your problem.
I don't know if I am in the right place to ask the question but I have $69.00 on my account with MQL5 and I am trying to RENT the VPS and I am still unable to do so. It will not take the payment off of my MQL5 TopUp balance. The first time I tried to RENT THE VPS FOR THE $39.00 for 3 months i used my debit card and instead of it going toward the VPS rental the amount went on my top-up balance.
1. Logout from your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community (leave the fields empty and click OK).
2. Restart your MT5 terminal and re-login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.
3. Try registering a MQL5 VPS again, using the MQL5 way of payment during your checkout.
If the problem persists, check the Journal tab for any messages about your MQL5 account authorization.
