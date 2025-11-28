Inquiry Regarding Reusing Documents After Account Deletion
If you mean an MQL5 account, see this topic: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/500776
Can the same identification documents be used for a new account in the future after deleting the old account, if the previous account was not banned or violating any policies and was deleted voluntarily?
A repeated application for seller registration from a different account will be rejected even if the first account is deleted. Only one chance to become a seller for each person. If you have received seller status, take care of it, as you will not receive it a second time.
I closed my account with using it for days now i want to reopn is but it says invalid please help?
omer ijaz, 2025.11.26 13:12also now if i open a new account it says you verification documents are already linked with another profile
Please also note that duplicated accounts, can result in a ban of both accounts.
One account by user only !
MQL 5 support i hope ur reading my comment what an unreasonable concept or rule u might say
even if some one mistakenly deletes the account he will never be able to create a sellers account
this is not a supportive system at all
bro there are many other platforms you can sell your bot
plus mql5 is no more the ideal sellers area the reason being the late or almost non responsive attitude towards clients
very bad payment / withdrawl system soon no one will make an account or use this platform
