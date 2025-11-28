Inquiry Regarding Reusing Documents After Account Deletion

Hi,

I would like to inquire about the possibility of opening a new account in the future using the same identification documents (ID card or passport) that were previously used to verify an account that has been deleted.

Does the system allow reusing the same documents for a new account?
What are the required procedures if this operation is possible?
 
If you mean an MQL5 account, see this topic: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/500776
Vladislav Boyko:
Thank you for your quick response.

I would like to confirm one important point: Can the same identification documents be used for a new account in the future after deleting the old account, if the previous account was not banned or violating any policies and was deleted voluntarily?
 
Mohamed Elarbi Lachheb:
Can the same identification documents be used for a new account in the future after deleting the old account, if the previous account was not banned or violating any policies and was deleted voluntarily?

A repeated application for seller registration from a different account will be rejected even if the first account is deleted. Only one chance to become a seller for each person. If you have received seller status, take care of it, as you will not receive it a second time.

Please also note that duplicated accounts, can result in a ban of both accounts.

One account by user only !

 

MQL 5 support i hope ur reading my comment what an unreasonable concept or rule u might say 

even if some one mistakenly deletes the account he will never be able to create a sellers account 

this is not a supportive system at all

bro there are many other platforms you can sell your bot 

plus mql5 is no more the ideal sellers area  the reason being the late or almost non responsive attitude towards clients 

very bad payment / withdrawl system soon no  one will make an account or use this platform  

 
I have same issue i deleted my account and i want to make  a new one and i cant seriously this is so not fair anyways try contacting them on support  try your luck
 
Vladislav Boyko:

A repeated application for seller registration from a different account will be rejected even if the first account is deleted. Only one chance to become a seller for each person. If you have received seller status, take care of it, as you will not receive it a second time.

Mohamed Elarbi Lachheb:

Hi,

I would like to inquire about the possibility of opening a new account in the future using the same identification documents (ID card or passport) that were previously used to verify an account that has been deleted.

Does the system allow reusing the same documents for a new account?
What are the required procedures if this operation is possible?
I’ve looked into this before, and from what I’ve seen, most platforms do let you open a new account using the same ID documents, even if your previous account was deleted—as long as the old account wasn’t banned for violations. Usually, you just go through the standard identity verification process again. If the system blocks it, support can manually review the documents, so contacting customer service is the best next step.
