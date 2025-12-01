I closed my account with using it for days now i want to reopn is but it says invalid please help?
i had no time before so i though i will close it and later when i start creating i will reopen the account but now it says invalid login and i cant reopen it can some one tell how i can start as i need to start my seller account please some one help .
Regards
If you deleted your account, it cannot be restored. You were warned of this when you deleted it.
thank you guys for the information
but this is so stupid on the management side why would they do this by doing this they are restricting their clients which eventually will also affect them, i had no idea this could happen now I have worked a lot creating my algo bots and for the first time they actually work, what can I do as this is only what i do create bots, :/
I hope the management could help me
but this is so stupid
Isn't it stupid to ignore what's in the screenshot?
what the hell m i suppose to do
There's nothing you can do. You can't be a seller anymore.
I make this claim based on the administration's responses to other similar cases that I have seen on the forum.
I understand that when an account is deleted, all data connected to it is permanently removed — that’s normal and completely makes sense. I accepted those terms knowing that the specific account I deleted couldn’t be restored.
But what doesn’t make sense is that I’m now unable to create an entirely new account. Once the original account is gone, there shouldn’t be any reason to block me from starting fresh. No system keeps deleted data forever, so preventing me from opening a new profile feels unnecessary and honestly quite illogical.
In short: I agreed to lose the old account, not the ability to make a new one. It’s hard not to see how unreasonable this restriction is.
Let's break down the above screenshot into bite size pieces for easy comprehension:
This action cannot be undone.
Here, whatever the action may be, it clearly cannot be reversed.
Once your account is deleted, you will be logged out and will no longer be able to access your information, messages, or transactions.
Here, the user's one account (in the singular form) will be deleted, and privileges related thereto will be revoked.
I really want to delete my account and I understand that it cannot be restored.
Here, this confirms the user's intent to delete one account (in the singular form) and reiterates that deletion of that single account cannot be reversed.
Delete my MQL5 community account forever.
Finally, this reconfirms that the user's said single account will be deleted permanently.
Therefore, crux of the issue is the definition of the word, "account," at least as far as the screenshot is concerned. One could easily make the case that the screenshot only applies to one account, not to multiple accounts, and not to an entire user.
However, the MQL5.COM Terms of Use state that:
3.2. You agree that MetaQuotes Ltd may, in its sole discretion and without prior notice, suspend or terminate the provision of any MQL5 Service or access to the website www.mql5.com (or its functions) to You personally or all Users.*
Here, the rule clearly applies to a user and multiple users. Fortunately, MetaQuotes has "discretion." Therefore, the Support Team at the Service Desk may allow a user to register an entirely new account.* There are several other rule provisions that apply, but the rule quoted herein is most on-point.
