MQL5 VPS "Not enough handles to start the platform" (none of my charts end up being loaded after migration)

I rented a new VPS for my account from MQL5, I do this all the time, but this specific VPS seems to be faulty. When trying to migrate I get these errors:

1. Not enough handles to start the platform

2. Authorization failed

3. Initialization failed (10053)


Eventually it does appear in "Started" status, but out of 31 charts and 31 EAs, none of my charts or EAs are there (0 charts, 0 EAs). 


I always host the same type of EAs but this never happened to me before, any help would be appreciated. Log attached.

Files:
20251125.log  9 kb
You need to fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and native forum password (and with the confirmation of sucessful login in Metatrader's journal).

General instructions:

 

Thank you Sergey. but I am definitely logged into the Community tab of Metatrader with my login and forum password, I can see my MQL5 balance and my message notifications. Also - I have another account in the same MT5 instance, which has a VPS running on it without issues. This seems to be an issue with my specific VPS instance, for this account.

