MetaTrader 5 - Strategy Tester issue! - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
using MT5 Strategy Tester with EA that is placing trades on multiple symbols the tester is not stable! It is suddenly stopping with the error: "disconnected. connection closed." Strategy tester is running on the local core.
With this settings:
Please fix this bug.
Best Regards,
Dmitry
It sats that history cannot be synchronized while I've previously requested this data on the symbol panel:
Check the memory space of your hard drive
...
Confirmed and reported to MQ attention.
In the meantime you can downgrade to build 5430.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about MT5 updates.
Alain Verleyen, 2025.12.16 22:54
In case you got an BETA update, for whatever reason, and you want to move to the last official release :
https://t.me/MT5Exe/6
Here my version is AVX2, an other possibility is X64
After MT5 is restarted, you will have the last official release.
If you don't want to get beta-build updates again :
build 5430 is working !
Thanks for your help