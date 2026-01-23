MetaTrader 5 - Strategy Tester issue! - page 2

New comment
 
Dmitry Zhakov:

Hello,


using MT5 Strategy Tester with EA that is placing trades on multiple symbols the tester is not stable! It is suddenly stopping with the error: "disconnected. connection closed." Strategy tester is running on the local core.


With this settings:


Please fix this bug.


Best Regards,

Dmitry

Check the memory space of your hard drive
Maybe your ea is writing too much data to log files
When backtesting with "Every tick" or "Every tick based on real ticks" mode over extended periods, MT5 processes massive amounts of data and may cache or store intermediate results.
 
I'm using the build 5501.

Here are the tester journal logs:
2026.01.18 11:17:54.478 Tester Local network farm switched off
2026.01.18 11:17:54.478 Tester Cloud servers switched off
2026.01.18 11:19:45.688 Tester "Free Robots\BullishBearish_Engulfing_RSI.ex5" X64
2026.01.18 11:19:45.712 Tester EURUSD: history data begins from 2024.01.02 00:00
2026.01.18 11:19:45.712 Tester EURUSD: history data begins from 2024.01.02 00:00
2026.01.18 11:19:45.783 Core 01 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3000
2026.01.18 11:19:45.784 Core 01 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2026.01.18 11:19:46.577 Core 01 connected
2026.01.18 11:19:46.589 Core 01 authorized (agent build 5501)
2026.01.18 11:19:46.595 Tester EURUSD,M5 (ICMarketsEU-MT5-5): testing of Experts\Free Robots\BullishBearish_Engulfing_RSI.ex5 from 2026.01.01 00:00 to 2026.01.16 00:00
2026.01.18 11:19:46.620 Core 01 common synchronization completed
2026.01.18 11:19:46.713 Core 01 EURUSD: history for 2025 year synchronized
2026.01.18 11:19:46.717 Core 01 EURUSD: history for 2026 year synchronized
2026.01.18 11:19:46.717 Core 01 EURUSD: history synchronization completed [1701 Kb]
2026.01.18 11:19:46.718 Core 01 EURUSD: 1.66 Mb of history processed in 0:00:00.078
2026.01.18 11:19:46.724 Core 01 disconnected
2026.01.18 11:19:46.725 Core 01 connection closed

And here are the 127.0.0.1:3000 logs:
2026.01.18
2026.01.18 11:15:09.689 Startup MetaTester 5 build 5501, 12 Jan 2026
2026.01.18 11:15:09.690 Startup Windows 10 build 19043 on Wine 10.0 Darwin 25.1.0, 14 x VirtualApple @ 2.50GHz, x64, 17 / 35 Gb memory, 149 / 926 Gb disk, GMT+2
2026.01.18 11:15:09.694 Server MetaTester 5 started on 127.0.0.1:3000
2026.01.18 11:15:09.698 Startup cloud network mode is off
2026.01.18 11:15:09.698 Startup initialization finished
2026.01.18 11:15:10.113 127.0.0.1 login (build 5501)
2026.01.18 11:15:10.128 Network 65772 bytes of account info loaded
2026.01.18 11:15:10.128 Network 1478 bytes of tester parameters loaded
2026.01.18 11:15:10.128 Network 5316 bytes of input parameters loaded
2026.01.18 11:15:10.131 Network 15120 bytes of symbols list loaded (1956 symbols)
2026.01.18 11:15:10.131 Tester expert file added: Experts\Free Robots\BullishBearish_Engulfing_RSI.ex5. 43564 bytes loaded
2026.01.18 11:15:10.133 Tester 18187 Mb available, 227 blocks set for ticks generating
2026.01.18 11:15:10.133 Tester initial deposit 10000.00 USD, leverage 1:25
2026.01.18 11:15:10.135 Tester successfully initialized
2026.01.18 11:15:10.135 Network 57 Kb of total initialization data received
2026.01.18 11:15:10.135 Tester VirtualApple @ 2.50GHz, 36863 MB
2026.01.18 11:15:10.147 Symbols EURUSD: symbol to be synchronized
2026.01.18 11:15:10.149 Symbols EURUSD: symbol synchronized, 3720 bytes of symbol info received
2026.01.18 11:15:10.243 History base file C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\..\bases\ICMarketsEU-MT5-5\history\EURUSD\2025.hcs open error [3]
2026.01.18 11:15:10.243 History EURUSD: history synchronization error [apply error]
2026.01.18 11:15:10.244 History EURUSD: load 1.66 Mb of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.092
2026.01.18 11:15:10.244 History EURUSD: history synchronized from 2025.01.02 to 2025.12.31
2026.01.18 11:15:10.244 History EURUSD: history data load error
2026.01.18 11:15:10.244 127.0.0.1 prepare for shutdown
2026.01.18 11:15:10.244 History EURUSD: there is no history. Please make sure that EURUSD history is available on the trade server
2026.01.18 11:15:10.244 Tester unexpected end of testing
2026.01.18 11:15:10.244 Tester test Experts\Free Robots\BullishBearish_Engulfing_RSI.ex5 on EURUSD,M5 thread finished
2026.01.18 11:15:10.245 127.0.0.1 shutdown finished
2026.01.18 11:15:11.016 Tester free cached memory
2026.01.18 11:17:47.431 127.0.0.1 login (build 5501)
2026.01.18 11:17:47.480 127.0.0.1 tester forced to close
2026.01.18 11:17:47.480 127.0.0.1 stop immediately
2026.01.18 11:17:47.480 127.0.0.1 shutdown finished
2026.01.18 11:17:47.745 Server MetaTester 5 stopped
2026.01.18 11:19:46.425 Startup MetaTester 5 build 5501, 12 Jan 2026
2026.01.18 11:19:46.429 Startup Windows 10 build 19043 on Wine 10.0 Darwin 25.1.0, 14 x VirtualApple @ 2.50GHz, x64, 16 / 35 Gb memory, 149 / 926 Gb disk, GMT+2
2026.01.18 11:19:46.432 Server MetaTester 5 started on 127.0.0.1:3000
2026.01.18 11:19:46.436 Startup cloud network mode is off
2026.01.18 11:19:46.436 Startup initialization finished
2026.01.18 11:19:46.585 127.0.0.1 login (build 5501)
2026.01.18 11:19:46.609 Network 65772 bytes of account info loaded
2026.01.18 11:19:46.609 Network 1478 bytes of tester parameters loaded
2026.01.18 11:19:46.609 Network 5316 bytes of input parameters loaded
2026.01.18 11:19:46.612 Network 15120 bytes of symbols list loaded (1956 symbols)
2026.01.18 11:19:46.613 Tester expert file added: Experts\Free Robots\BullishBearish_Engulfing_RSI.ex5. 43564 bytes loaded
2026.01.18 11:19:46.616 Tester 17224 Mb available, 215 blocks set for ticks generating
2026.01.18 11:19:46.616 Tester initial deposit 10000.00 USD, leverage 1:25
2026.01.18 11:19:46.618 Tester successfully initialized
2026.01.18 11:19:46.618 Network 57 Kb of total initialization data received
2026.01.18 11:19:46.619 Tester VirtualApple @ 2.50GHz, 36863 MB
2026.01.18 11:19:46.632 Symbols EURUSD: symbol to be synchronized
2026.01.18 11:19:46.636 Symbols EURUSD: symbol synchronized, 3720 bytes of symbol info received
2026.01.18 11:19:46.722 History base file C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\..\bases\ICMarketsEU-MT5-5\history\EURUSD\2025.hcs open error [3]
2026.01.18 11:19:46.722 History EURUSD: history synchronization error [apply error]
2026.01.18 11:19:46.722 History EURUSD: load 1.66 Mb of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.084
2026.01.18 11:19:46.722 History EURUSD: history synchronized from 2025.01.02 to 2025.12.31
2026.01.18 11:19:46.723 127.0.0.1 prepare for shutdown
2026.01.18 11:19:46.723 History EURUSD: history data load error
2026.01.18 11:19:46.723 History EURUSD: there is no history. Please make sure that EURUSD history is available on the trade server
2026.01.18 11:19:46.723 Tester cannot get history EURUSD,M5
2026.01.18 11:19:46.724 Tester test Experts\Free Robots\BullishBearish_Engulfing_RSI.ex5 on EURUSD,M5 thread finished
2026.01.18 11:19:46.725 127.0.0.1 shutdown finished

It sats that history cannot be synchronized while I've previously requested this data on the symbol panel:

ticks

bars


I've tried with IC markets and Fusion markets on live and demo account and logs output the same error.

Thanks for your help
 
Abdelhak Benazizi #:
Check the memory space of your hard drive
Maybe your ea is writing too much data to log files
When backtesting with "Every tick" or "Every tick based on real ticks" mode over extended periods, MT5 processes massive amounts of data and may cache or store intermediate results.
I have 160go free on my hard drive and 20go+ unused ram
 
Joscelyn Gainié #:
...

Confirmed and reported to MQ attention.

In the meantime you can downgrade to build 5430.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All about MT5 updates.

Alain Verleyen, 2025.12.16 22:54

In case you got an BETA update, for whatever reason, and you want to move to the last official release :

  • A Telegram channel has been created, you will always find there the last official release needed exe files.
  • MT5 Terminal is available in several versions according to your CPU capabilities. You can check which version you have to use in the Journal log, at the first entries after you started MT5.

Here my version is AVX2, an other possibility is X64

  • With this information you will know which zip file to download.


  • You then just have to replace your current exe files with the ones from the Zip. If you don't know how to do, then doing this operation is probably not a good idea.

After MT5 is restarted, you will have the last official release.

If you don't want to get beta-build updates again :

  • NEVER connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server.
  • NEVER use MT5 Terminal Help menu=>Check for Updates=>Last Beta Version.

 

build  5430 is working !


Thanks for your help

 
Fixed in beta build 5518.
 
It works now, thanks !
12
New comment