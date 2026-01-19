Error en backtest Version: 5.00 build 5506 17 Jan 2026 HELP!!
Alain Verleyen, 2025.12.16 22:54
In case you got an BETA update, for whatever reason, and you want to move to the last official release :
- A Telegram channel has been created, you will always find there the last official release needed exe files.
- MT5 Terminal is available in several versions according to your CPU capabilities. You can check which version you have to use in the Journal log, at the first entries after you started MT5.
Here my version is AVX2, an other possibility is X64
- With this information you will know which zip file to download.
- You then just have to replace your current exe files with the ones from the Zip. If you don't know how to do, then doing this operation is probably not a good idea.
After MT5 is restarted, you will have the last official release.
If you don't want to get beta-build updates again :
- NEVER connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server.
- NEVER use MT5 Terminal Help menu=>Check for Updates=>Last Beta Version.
Confirmed and reported to MQ attention.
In the meantime you can downgrade to build 5430.
- 2025.12.16
Good morning,
Please, can someone shed some light on this for me? I'm at my wit's end. I'm trying to do backtesting and I keep getting the same error. Maybe it's something simple I'm missing, but I can't see it. It can't be that it doesn't work on any system. I must be missing something.
The problem is that this structure is not being created. (C:\MT5\Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\........bases\.... ). No file exists. They are not being created.
11:04:53.160 Symbols BTCUSD: symbol to be synchronized
CS 0 11:04:53.160 Symbols BTCUSD: symbol synchronized, 3880 bytes of symbol info received
CS 2 11:04:53.351 History base file C:\MT5\Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\..\bases\WSFmarkets-Server\history\BTCUSD\2025.hcs open error [3]
CS 2 11:04:53.351 History BTCUSD: history synchronization error [apply error]
CS 0 11:04:53.351 History BTCUSD: load 5.13 Mb of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.190
CS 0 11:04:53.351 History BTCUSD: history synchronized from 2025.01.01 to 2025.12.31
CS 2 11:04:53.351 History BTCUSD: history data load error
CS 0 11:04:53.351 127.0.0.1 Prepare for shutdown
I forced the download of candlesticks and ticks without any problems. The folder with the data seems to be fine. (C:\MT5\Bases\WSFmarkets-Server\history\BTCUSD\)
Below I put the log from C:\MT5\Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\ (this from above) and the one from C:\MT5\Tester\logs\ (without error).
Things I've tried: I've disabled the antivirus and the firewall, given full control access to "everyone" to the c:\MTC folder, the c:\users folder and subfolders, run applications as administrator, and use the /portable parameter to avoid long paths.
Tests with various currencies and brokers.
I've installed both the broker's version and the official version. I've installed it on several "clean" Windows 11 machines, Windows Server, etc.
To see if the data was corrupted, I made a clone of the coin and injected the candlestick data obtained from strategyquant, without success, always the same error.
I would appreciate any pointers, because I'm stuck and I can't see what it could be or how to make it work.
Log from C:\MT5\Tester\logs\, no error.
RG 0 11:04:49.523 Tester "Free Robots\BlackCrows WhiteSoldiers RSI.ex5" X64
JG 0 11:04:49.542 Tester BTCUSD: preliminary downloading of M1 history started
HL 0 11:04:50.191 Tester BTCUSD: 31% history downloaded
NG 0 11:04:50.854 Tester BTCUSD: 46% history downloaded
KN 0 11:04:51.183 Tester BTCUSD: 54% history downloaded
FQ 0 11:04:51.516 Tester BTCUSD: 62% history downloaded
HEY 0 11:04:51.737 Tester BTCUSD: 71% history downloaded
MP 0 11:04:51.956 Tester BTCUSD: 81% history downloaded
DK 0 11:04:52.176 Tester BTCUSD: 90% history downloaded
HQ 0 11:04:52.617 Tester BTCUSD: preliminary downloading of M1 history completed in 0:00:03.078
NM 0 11:04:52.617 Tester BTCUSD: history data begins from 2024.11.29 00:00
JG 0 11:04:52.623 Core 01 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3000
MS 0 11:04:52.623 Core 01 Connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
GF 0 11:04:53.132 Core 01 connected
OG 0 11:04:53.137 Core 01 authorized (agent build 5501)
QP 0 11:04:53.148 Tester BTCUSD,H4 (WSFmarkets-Server): testing of Experts\Free Robots\BlackCrows WhiteSoldiers RSI.ex5 from 2026.01.01 00:00 to 2026.01.17 00:00
MH 0 11:04:53.155 Core 01 common synchronization completed
JQ 0 11:04:53.336 Core 01 BTCUSD: history for 2025 year synchronized
GH 0 11:04:53.345 Core 01 BTCUSD: history for 2026 year synchronized
DO 0 11:04:53.345 Core 01 BTCUSD: history synchronization completed [5257 Kb]
NE 0 11:04:53.345 Core 01 BTCUSD: 5.13 Mb of history processed in 0:00:00.188
NN 2 11:04:53.353 Core 01 disconnected
I HEARD 0 11:04:53.353 Core 01 connection closed
log from C:\MT5\Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\ (with error) (nothing is created in the folder C:\MT5\Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\..\bases\WSFmarkets-Server\history\BTCUSD\)
CS 0 11:04:52.912 Startup MetaTester 5 build 5501, 12 Jan 2026
CS 0 11:04:52.914 Startup Windows 11 build 26200, 12 x AMD Ryzen 5 5560U with Radeon, AVX2, 5 / 12 Gb memory, 271 / 475 Gb disk, UAC, admin, GMT+1
CS 0 11:04:52.915 Server MetaTester 5 started on 127.0.0.1:3000
CS 0 11:04:52.915 Startup cloud network mode is off
CS 0 11:04:52.915 Startup initialization finished
CS 0 11:04:53.135 127.0.0.1 login (build 5501)
CS 0 11:04:53.149 Network 15892 bytes of account info loaded
CS 0 11:04:53.149 Network 1478 bytes of tester parameters loaded
CS 0 11:04:53.149 Network 4804 bytes of input parameters loaded
CS 0 11:04:53.150 Network 5824 bytes of symbols list loaded (932 symbols)
CS 0 11:04:53.150 Tester expert file added: Experts\Free Robots\BlackCrows WhiteSoldiers RSI.ex5. 46990 bytes loaded
CS 0 11:04:53.154 Tester 5481 Mb available, 68 blocks set for ticks generating
CS 0 11:04:53.155 Tester initial deposit 10000.00 USD, leverage 1:100
CS 0 11:04:53.155 Tester successfully initialized
CS 0 11:04:53.155 Network 52 Kb of total initialization data received
CS 0 11:04:53.155 Tester AMD Ryzen 5 5560U with Radeon, 13234 MB
CS 0 11:04:53.160 Symbols BTCUSD: symbol to be synchronized
CS 0 11:04:53.160 Symbols BTCUSD: symbol synchronized, 3880 bytes of symbol info received
CS 2 11:04:53.351 History base file C:\MT5\Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\..\bases\WSFmarkets-Server\history\BTCUSD\2025.hcs open error [3]
CS 2 11:04:53.351 History BTCUSD: history synchronization error [apply error]
CS 0 11:04:53.351 History BTCUSD: load 5.13 Mb of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.190
CS 0 11:04:53.351 History BTCUSD: history synchronized from 2025.01.01 to 2025.12.31
CS 2 11:04:53.351 History BTCUSD: history data load error
CS 0 11:04:53.351 127.0.0.1 Prepare for shutdown
CS 2 11:04:53.352 History BTCUSD: there is no history. Please make sure that BTCUSD history is available on the trade server
CS 3 11:04:53.352 Tester unexpected end of testing
CS 0 11:04:53.352 Tester test Experts\Free Robots\BlackCrows WhiteSoldiers RSI.ex5 on BTCUSD,H4 thread finished
CS 0 11:04:53.352 127.0.0.1 shutdown finished
CS 0 11:04:54.020 Tester free cached memory
CS 0 11:10:21.211 Server MetaTester 5 stopped