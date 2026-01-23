MetaTrader 5 - Strategy Tester issue!
I have no problem to run such a backtest (build 5430), you will need to be more specific and give details if you think there is a bug.
What is the reason for "disconnected; connection closed"? When can it happen?
This bug is happening mostly on long period test (more than 4 months) and it happens on random time during the test. Sometimes the test runs till the end without this error. Restarting PC helps to avoid this error for couple test cycles and then it starts again to occur.
My EA is trading on 20 pairs simultaneously.I have same build (build 5430).
What is the reason for "disconnected; connection closed"? When can it happen?
This bug is happening mostly on long period test (more than 4 months) and it happens on random time during the test. Sometimes the test runs till the end without this error. Restarting PC helps to avoid this error for couple test cycles and then it starts again to occur.
My EA is trading on 20 pairs simultaneously.I have same build (build 5430).
What is the reason for "disconnected; connection closed"? When can it happen?
This bug is happening mostly on long period test (more than 4 months) and it happens on random time during the test. Sometimes the test runs till the end without this error. Restarting PC helps to avoid this error for couple test cycles and then it starts again to occur.
My EA is trading on 20 pairs simultaneously.I have same build (build 5430).
without logs to confirm there it is issue with mt4/5, then, we would assume it is computer issue. And in past the issue you describe could happen when your tick data is corrupted, so you may need to re download all the ticks and history again. I do this every 2nd or 3rd update of mt4/5 anyways as a precaution against this. But, again, without looking thru your logs then, you should assume computer problem before automaticly blaming mt4/5.
I changed the title of the topic.
I changed the title of the topic.
The fix was to use OnTimer instead OnTick. So all the code from OnTick I put into OnTimer and then this issue stopped. Think about it and implement a fix into OnTick. I think that the issue was that OnTick is happening very frequently and the algorithm was too heavy or may be the ticks of multiple symbols could not be processed so fast.
Hi I have the exact same issue with 3 different setups using the latest version of MT5:
- mac os Tahoe M3
- windows 11 on VM (ARM)
- windows 11 on a PC
I've tried with custom EA and EA from the free robot folder and It gives me the same error each time, I've never succeeded in running any test even by trying every options possible.
If you need more information, ask me.
Hi I have the exact same issue with 3 different setups using the latest version of MT5:
- mac os Tahoe M3
- windows 11 on VM (ARM)
- windows 11 on a PC
I've tried with custom EA and EA from the free robot folder and It gives me the same error each time, I've never succeeded in running any test even by trying every options possible.
If you need more information, ask me.
A log file would be useful.
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Hello,
using MT5 Strategy Tester with EA that is placing trades on multiple symbols the tester is not stable! It is suddenly stopping with the error: "disconnected. connection closed." Strategy tester is running on the local core.
With this settings:
Please fix this bug.
Best Regards,
Dmitry