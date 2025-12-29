Experts: KopierMaschineMT5

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KopierMaschineMT5:

KopierMaschine is a local copier of trades between different MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 accounts in any direction located on one computer with an intuitive interface.

KopierMaschineMT5

Author: Denis Nikolaev

 
KopierMaschine.mq5 does not work error gives
 
all the robot works perfectly
 

There is no picture in the description, which is in the header of this discussion.


If you use structures (and macros) in the source, the code will become more concise (and logical), the error probability will decrease and the speed of code modifications will increase.


For some reason KodoBase was able to compile the mq5 file.

 
fxsaber #:

There is a picture missing from the description, which is in the header of this discussion.


If you use structures (and macros) in the source code, the code will become more concise (and logical), the error probability will decrease and the speed of code modifications will increase.


For some reason KodoBase was able to compile the mq5-file.

Thank you for your interest.

Kodobase has everything to make the mq5 file compile.

The code is not perfect for pros like you, but it is the best of mine that I can show others.

 
file 'C:\Users\losmengou\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D85061110A1E93F2393E16A4A6C64EDC\MQL5\Include\MT4Orders.mqh' not found KopierMaschine.mq5 8 27

 
lucenbo00 #file 'C:\Users\losmengou\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D85061110A1E93F2393E16A4A6C64EDC\MQL5\Include\MT4Orders.mqh' was not found KopierMaschine.mq5 8 27

Code Base

MT4Orders

fxsaber, 2016.10.10 15:31

Parallel use of the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 order systems.
MT4Orders
MT4Orders
  • 2016.08.05
  • www.mql5.com
Параллельное использование ордерных систем MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5.
 
It will not work if the master and slave brokers are not the same. Also, the suffix and prefix values ​​have no effect.
 

Doesn't compile. Lot of errors. Mostly parameters convertion type errors in MT4Orders.mqh file.
Please upload correct MT4Orders.mqh file too.



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