Experts: KopierMaschineMT5
There is no picture in the description, which is in the header of this discussion.
If you use structures (and macros) in the source, the code will become more concise (and logical), the error probability will decrease and the speed of code modifications will increase.
For some reason KodoBase was able to compile the mq5 file.
There is a picture missing from the description, which is in the header of this discussion.
If you use structures (and macros) in the source code, the code will become more concise (and logical), the error probability will decrease and the speed of code modifications will increase.
For some reason KodoBase was able to compile the mq5-file.
Thank you for your interest.
Kodobase has everything to make the mq5 file compile.
The code is not perfect for pros like you, but it is the best of mine that I can show others.
- 2016.08.05
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KopierMaschineMT5:
KopierMaschine is a local copier of trades between different MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 accounts in any direction located on one computer with an intuitive interface.
Author: Denis Nikolaev