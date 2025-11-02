MQL5 VPS - Question re VPS
Each MQL5 VPS subscription is assigned/bound to a specific trading account, your Pepperstone account in your case.
If you want to use MQL5 VPS for your new trading account too, you will need to subscribe to a new MQL5 VPS plan for it.
You can always move your existing MQL5 VPS subscription to another account (Change account option), if that is what you want.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Each MQL5 VPS subscription is assigned/bound to a specific trading account, your Pepperstone account in your case.
If you want to use MQL5 VPS for your new trading account too, you will need to subscribe to a new MQL5 VPS plan for it.
You can always move your existing MQL5 VPS subscription to another account (Change account option), if that is what you want.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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I have Pepperstone platform, with the MQL5 VPS - all OK.
I opened Fusion Markets account, to run a new EA.
It connected to my MQL5 account no problem, and I could download my EA purchase from there.
Q: Is the Fusion Markets platform on my VPS?
I mean will the new EA on the new Fusion Markets platform be running on my existing VPS?
The Fusion Markets VPS page is not showing VPS is connected.. It is showing a buy VPS page...