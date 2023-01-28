I have a problem with vps

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  • I have a problem with vps

This is the bummer not showing up in the platform



When I log out of my mql5 account, the vps signal appears

 

The VPS (to subscribe or to check for free munites) is on the following places in Metatrader 5:

1. In Navigator:

2. In Toolbox:

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If those buttons for MQL5 VPS is hidden for you in Metatrader 5 so it may be the following reasons:

  • you are using old build of MT5;
  • your Windows version is old one and/or Windows version is not on 64-bit
  • you did not fill Community tab with your forum login and forum password.
  • your broker disables the MQL5 VPS in MT5.
 

My example.

I filles Community tab with my forum login and forum password:

and it is my proof (from Metatrader journal) that I did it sucessfully:

 

My Metatrader 5 is telling me about my Windows version and the build of MT5 -
it is in MT5 journal:

So, the MT5 is telling me about the build 3559, and that my Windows version is 64-bit (Metatrader 5 x64).

 

It is only when I log into my mql5 account

You have created a new account. no problem

The problem is in the mql5 main account

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

I have a problem with vps

Sergey Golubev, 2023.01.28 13:23

...

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If those buttons for MQL5 VPS is hidden for you in Metatrader 5 so it may be the following reasons:

  • you are using old build of MT5;
  • your Windows version is old one and/or Windows version is not on 64-bit
  • you did not fill Community tab with your forum login and forum password.
  • your broker disables the MQL5 VPS in MT5.

So, you should check everything (look at my previous posts here about how I am checking in my Metatrader 5).
Besides, you can open demo accounts for any broker to investigate about the following: is it your broker disables those buttons or not.

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You only find the reason of thos issie - because you know all the technical details and you only can check everything in your Metatrader.

 
Ahmed Zergui #:

It is only when I log into my mql5 account

You have created a new account. no problem

The problem is in the mql5 main account

Main MQL5 forum account/profile?
There is no any "main account" and "not a main account".
It should be one forum account.

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I can repeat: you only can check everything because you only know all the technical data (you did not provide any data).
If you are thinking that your forum account was banned from MQL5 VPS so write to the service desk asking them to check.

 
There is a problem in which platform do I open my MQL5 account, the VPS service is disabled
 
Even try it on the VPS page. Any broker will display this message
 
Ahmed Zergui #:
There is a problem in which platform do I open my MQL5 account, the VPS service is disabled
Read my replies on your thread - I provided the information about all possible reasons (in theoretical points of view) and about all the proofs which should be provided on this technical forum in case oyu asking the assistance of some possible bug.

If one your forum account is disabled from MQL5 VPS so write to the service desk.
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