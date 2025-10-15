Product Validation for a Hedge only Expert Advisor
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
If it is correctly classified as "Hedging", it should not really be testing on netting accounts.
However, If I remember correctly, last month there was a user that also posted about a similar issue, even on previously submitted products.
I don't know if the user reported it to the Service Desk, or not, or if MetaQuotes has decided that this is the new norm for EAs to support both account types.
Either way, I suggest you contact the Service Desk about the issue, but first make sure that your product is indeed classified as "Hedging" and not "both".
Just noticed that you are not a validated "seller", so how are you submitting a Market product?
If you have two accounts, please know that it is against the rules. You should only have one account. You will end up with both accounts being banned.
12.13. The User shall use only one unique MQL5 ID on the www.mql5.com website. In case additional/repeated User accounts are detected, all of them shall be closed. MetaQuotes Ltd also reserves the right to invalidate all payment transactions made from additional/repeated accounts.
- www.mql5.com
Just noticed that you are not a validated "seller", so how are you submitting a Market product?
If you have two accounts, please know that it is against the rules. You should only have one account. You will end up with both accounts being banned.
12.13. The User shall use only one unique MQL5 ID on the www.mql5.com website. In case additional/repeated User accounts are detected, all of them shall be closed. MetaQuotes Ltd also reserves the right to invalidate all payment transactions made from additional/repeated accounts.
Oh i didn't know this.. ok i shall delete this account then. Thank you for letting me know
does anyone know how to delete my account? i dont want to be in violation of the rules
does anyone know how to delete my account?
You can do this on the "Contact Us" page:
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi All
I created an Expert only for hedge accounts only.. ie it is not for netting accounts. On the submission of a new product, I ticked the hedging only, not netting .. as i know it won't work but when it goes to validate, it looks like it's testing it in EURUSD H1 netting account... is there no way to sell a trading robot that works only for hedging accounts?
I've searched the forums and look at
Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market - Other - 11 January 2017 - Traders' Blogs and
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market - MQL5 Articles
but I dont see anything which says I can do this.. anyone know?