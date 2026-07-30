Discussing the article: "How to publish code to CodeBase: A practical guide"
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/19441#node02
To publish your code in CodeBase you need to follow just a few simple steps, adhering to simple rules:
- prepare images up to 750x500 pixels in size, explaining the workings of your programme;
How relevant is this requirement/rule concerning the maximum image size?
Random posting from recent. Gif image with a height greater than 500 pixels, autoplay works even.
If my code uses other author's plug-in libraries, why doesn't the site hook them up? For example @fxsaber has a lot of useful libraries that I used too.
It worked before. And the libraries were checked.
Now it doesn't. And I cannot even update my code. I have to post the latest version in the forum. Example https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/460016/page10#comment_58475640
The check will pass if I upload someone else's code to myself. But is that right? I can't maintain and update someone else's code. I can't keep track of its updates and update it to my uploads. I can't answer questions about how it works.
What should I do in such a case?
- 2025.02.25
- www.mql5.com
MetaQuotes, the ‘m_’ prefix is a bad, outdated practice.
Adding basic requirements for code formatting is a good idea. But making Hungarian notation a mandatory requirement is a joke.
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Check out the new article: How to publish code to CodeBase: A practical guide.
To publish your code in CodeBase, you only need to follow a few simple steps and adhere to these simple rules:
This way, your code will be understandable both for others and for yourself if you return to it in, say, six months. It is much easier to support and improve such projects.
If you are publishing an EA, it is worth checking it in advance using the checklist in the article "The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market". This will eliminate typical errors and make the code more professional.
Author: Artyom Trishkin