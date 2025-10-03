Managing Multi Strategie on a Single EA

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Do you think there is an EA that combines multiple MT5 strategies  and manages them automatically based on drawdown, equity, or market conditions? Would that be useful or just overkill?
 
meherbt37Do you think there is an EA that combines multiple MT5 strategies  and manages them automatically based on drawdown, equity, or market conditions? Would that be useful or just overkill?
It's like asking if it's not too much for a car to have brakes and a seatbelt. Quite the opposite: a multi-strategy manager adds control and protection, not unnecessary.
 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:
It's like asking if it's not too much for a car to have brakes and a seatbelt. Quite the opposite: a multi-strategy manager adds control and protection, not unnecessary.
What i meant is a complete a set of strategies, each strategie with his own signal entries,risk management, market,TF on a single EA and if we can backtest it on mt5 or mt4
 
meherbt37 #:
What i meant is a complete a set of strategies, each strategie with his own signal entries,risk management, market,TF on a single EA and if we can backtest it on mt5 or mt4
Many eas are like that. You need to be more specific in your question. This is a technical forum -- so the more specific the question, the more answers you will get; otherwise your post will just be ignored.
 
meherbt37 #:
What i meant is a complete a set of strategies, each strategie with his own signal entries,risk management, market,TF on a single EA and if we can backtest it on mt5 or mt4
Your idea is good. But EA can only backtest on a single symbol at a time.
So technically you might need to use other platform or tools.
 
Yu Pang Chan #:
Your idea is good. But EA can only backtest on a single symbol at a time.
So technically you might need to use other platform or tools.
With MT5, an EA can backtest as much symbols as you want. MT4 not.
 
meherbt37:
Do you think there is an EA that combines multiple MT5 strategies  and manages them automatically based on drawdown, equity, or market conditions? Would that be useful or just overkill?
Eh yes and I built an EA that enables two separate strategies



For me, it is not overkill if the EA is locked down with rules, for example my EA will only have one open trade at a time
 
Yu Pang Chan #:
Your idea is good. But EA can only
Alain Verleyen #:
With MT5, an EA can backtest as much symbols as you want. MT4 not.
backtest on a single symbol at a time.
So technically you might need to use other platform or tools.

it's the idea it's not possible to test such EA and leave no choice to test live; and i searched and there is no platform

that can backtest strategie with market correlation for exemple or EA with multiple pairs entries.

if there is a tool or a platform that can do that it will be very usefull.

 
meherbt37 #:

it's the idea it's not possible to test such EA and leave no choice to test live; and i searched and there is no platform

that can backtest strategie with market correlation for exemple or EA with multiple pairs entries.

if there is a tool or a platform that can do that it will be very usefull.

You are wrong MT5 can backtest any number of symbols or strategies AT ONCE.
 
meherbt37 #:

it's the idea it's not possible to test such EA and leave no choice to test live; and i searched and there is no platform

that can backtest strategie with market correlation for exemple or EA with multiple pairs entries.

if there is a tool or a platform that can do that it will be very usefull.

there are even articles written about how to do it in mql5, but it seems nobody wants to read or research anymore
 
Conor Mcnamara #:
there are even articles written about how to do it in mql5, but it seems nobody wants to read or research anymore
And you even have to write the correct answer several times otherwise they don't believe you. What's the point to ask then ?!
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