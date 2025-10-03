Managing Multi Strategie on a Single EA
- What is the Minimum Capital I can start with?
- I find a bug in mt5 multicurrency trading.
- Multiple EA on a single account VS One EA per account
What i meant is a complete a set of strategies, each strategie with his own signal entries,risk management, market,TF on a single EA and if we can backtest it on mt5 or mt4
What i meant is a complete a set of strategies, each strategie with his own signal entries,risk management, market,TF on a single EA and if we can backtest it on mt5 or mt4
So technically you might need to use other platform or tools.
Do you think there is an EA that combines multiple MT5 strategies and manages them automatically based on drawdown, equity, or market conditions? Would that be useful or just overkill?
For me, it is not overkill if the EA is locked down with rules, for example my EA will only have one open trade at a time
Your idea is good. But EA can only
With MT5, an EA can backtest as much symbols as you want. MT4 not.
So technically you might need to use other platform or tools.
it's the idea it's not possible to test such EA and leave no choice to test live; and i searched and there is no platform
that can backtest strategie with market correlation for exemple or EA with multiple pairs entries.
if there is a tool or a platform that can do that it will be very usefull.
it's the idea it's not possible to test such EA and leave no choice to test live; and i searched and there is no platform
that can backtest strategie with market correlation for exemple or EA with multiple pairs entries.
if there is a tool or a platform that can do that it will be very usefull.
it's the idea it's not possible to test such EA and leave no choice to test live; and i searched and there is no platform
that can backtest strategie with market correlation for exemple or EA with multiple pairs entries.
if there is a tool or a platform that can do that it will be very usefull.
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