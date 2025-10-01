check pointer by "!" - page 3
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Ok, thank you! According to documentation !ptr will also do a check to CheckPointer(ptr) == POINTER_INVALID.
To sum up:
Is this
the same as this:
if(!pointerObj){..}
The answer is yes. So the MQL5 compiler handles NULL in a special way, e.g.: !NULL (regardless of whether it is a pointer or object) returns true.
!NULL => true
NULL is void
NULL is void
Ok, thank you! According to documentation !ptr will also do a check to CheckPointer(ptr) == POINTER_INVALID.
To sum up:
Is this
the same as this:
The answer is yes. So the MQL5 compiler handles NULL in a special way, e.g.: !NULL (regardless of whether it is a pointer or object) returns true.
NULL is void
This makes more sense. So at the end:
This
is the same as
I don't know if the compiler treats void in CheckPointer in any special way. I don't think so.
This makes more sense. So at the end:
This
is the same as
I don't know if the compiler treats void in CheckPointer in any special way. I don't think so.
What patterns make you need to check pointers? I don't check pointers because I know whether a particular pointer is valid at the coding stage.
This makes more sense. So at the end:
This
is the same as
I don't know if the compiler treats void in CheckPointer in any special way. I don't think so.
I don't check pointers because I know whether a particular pointer is valid at the coding stage.
Here's an example (the first one I came across; it's MQL4, sorry) where I avoid checking the pointer using an out bool variable