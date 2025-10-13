Renko bricks drawn over candle sticks (MT5)
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
I want to combine the clean look of Renko with the details of candle sticks.
So what I`m looking for is Renko bricks drawn over candlesticks.
The bricks always have the same height as is common with Renko.
But the width of a brink can vary greatly because inside are the candle sticks that formed is. In a slow market that could be 20 candles, in a fast market 1.
Does such an indicator/EA exist for MT5?
You probably mean that you want do display the wicks/shadows of the Renko bricks.
Yes, there are some in the CodeBase and in the Market. However, please note that the timestamps will not align if displayed on the same chart.
Here is an example, but click the links I gave to find more examples of code and products ...
Guilherme Santos, 2017.12.28 14:23A complete Renko chart indicator with wicks. Configure using Tick Size, Pip Size, Points or R. Now with Asymetric Reversals!
Or did you perhaps mean something like this? They are for MQL4 but you can try converting it for MQL5.
Kaleem Haider, 2016.05.25 12:27Tipu Renko Live is a modified version of Renko Charts that can be plotted on a normal time frame.
RenkoShade2 - Draws Renko boxes in normal TF
[Deleted], 2010.02.16 09:56This indi draws renko boxes on normal TF window.
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Or maybe this (for MQL5) ...
Serhii Ivanenko, 2013.03.13 09:51The Renko Line Break indicator determines itself a synthesis of renko charts and three linear breakthrough
Renko Line Break is closest to what I'm looking for.
Thanks!
- 2013.03.13
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I want to combine the clean look of Renko with the details of candle sticks.
So what I`m looking for is Renko bricks drawn over candlesticks.
The bricks always have the same height as is common with Renko.
But the width of a brink can vary greatly because inside are the candle sticks that formed is. In a slow market that could be 20 candles, in a fast market 1.
Does such an indicator/EA exist for MT5?