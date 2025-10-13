Renko bricks drawn over candle sticks (MT5)

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I want to combine the clean look of Renko with the details of candle sticks.

So what I`m looking for is Renko bricks drawn over candlesticks.
The bricks always have the same height as is common with Renko.
But the width of a brink can vary greatly because inside are the candle sticks that formed is. In a slow market that could be 20 candles, in  a fast market 1.

Does such an indicator/EA exist for MT5?

[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
[Deleted]  
Binned:

I want to combine the clean look of Renko with the details of candle sticks.

So what I`m looking for is Renko bricks drawn over candlesticks.
The bricks always have the same height as is common with Renko.
But the width of a brink can vary greatly because inside are the candle sticks that formed is. In a slow market that could be 20 candles, in  a fast market 1.

Does such an indicator/EA exist for MT5?

You probably mean that you want do display the wicks/shadows of the Renko bricks.

Yes, there are some in the CodeBase and in the Market. However, please note that the timestamps will not align if displayed on the same chart.

Here is an example, but click the links I gave to find more examples of code and products ...

Code Base

Renko 2.0

Guilherme Santos, 2017.12.28 14:23

A complete Renko chart indicator with wicks. Configure using Tick Size, Pip Size, Points or R. Now with Asymetric Reversals!


[Deleted]  
BinnedBut the width of a brink can vary greatly because inside are the candle sticks that formed is. In a slow market that could be 20 candles, in  a fast market 1.

Or did you perhaps mean something like this? They are for MQL4 but you can try converting it for MQL5.

Code Base

Tipu Renko Live

Kaleem Haider, 2016.05.25 12:27

Tipu Renko Live is a modified version of Renko Charts that can be plotted on a normal time frame.


Code Base

RenkoShade2 - Draws Renko boxes in normal TF

[Deleted], 2010.02.16 09:56

This indi draws renko boxes on normal TF window.


>

[Deleted]  

Or maybe this (for MQL5) ...

Code Base

Renko Line Break

Serhii Ivanenko, 2013.03.13 09:51

The Renko Line Break indicator determines itself a synthesis of renko charts and three linear breakthrough


 

Renko Line Break is closest to what I'm looking for.

Thanks!

Renko Line Break
Renko Line Break
  • 2013.03.13
  • www.mql5.com
The Renko Line Break indicator determines itself a synthesis of renko charts and three linear breakthrough
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