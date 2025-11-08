On Approximating the Price Change per Tick (Per Unit of Tick Volume) in Historical Data - page 2
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No, if you read the OP's post carefully, that is the very dilemma he faces. He requires a way to process historical tick data, not bar data. He just assumed that it was not available and was trying to find ways to compensate using bar data instead. But once he realised that tick data is available, that requirement for "compensation" was no longer necessary.
Again, that is "bar" data and only an approximation based on assumptions about the market, not a true reflection of the underlying tick data reality.
Yes, it is not centralised and we don't have Level 2 data, but we do have Level 1. However, it seems you have never really studied that Level 1 tick data available on MetaTrader.
Have you ever considered what the tick flags in the MqlTick structure are for and why there are both the "TICK_FLAG_BID" and the "TICK_FLAG_ASK" flags?
That is because the "Bid" and "Ask" prices do not necessarily always change at the same time, nor do they necessarily change in the same direction together . They can and do change at different times, and they can also diverge in direction.
I highly encourage you to study Forex tick data as implemented and provided by MetaTrader, as you have several misconceptions or misunderstandings about it.
And, yes, the OP can in fact make quite an accurate analysis of how the tick data is behaving even without Level 2 data.
No, if you read the OP's post carefully, that is the very dilemma he faces. He requires a way to process historical tick data, not bar data. He just assumed that it was not available and was trying to find ways to compensate using bar data instead. But once he realised that tick data is available, that requirement for "compensation" was no longer necessary.
Again, that is "bar" data and only an approximation based on assumptions about the market, not a true reflection of the underlying tick data reality.
Yes, it is not centralised and we don't have Level 2 data, but we do have Level 1. However, it seems you have never really studied that Level 1 tick data available on MetaTrader.
Have you ever considered what the tick flags in the MqlTick structure are for and why there are both the "TICK_FLAG_BID" and the "TICK_FLAG_ASK" flags?
That is because the "Bid" and "Ask" prices do not necessarily always change at the same time, nor do they necessarily change in the same direction together . They can and do change at different times, and they can also diverge in direction.
I highly encourage you to study Forex tick data as implemented and provided by MetaTrader, as you have several misconceptions or misunderstandings about it.
And, yes, the OP can in fact make quite an accurate analysis of how the tick data is behaving even without Level 2 data.
Have you not realised that the OP's question has already been more than answered and that he has no further need to clarify?
This discussion has only continued because of your comments, not because of any further requests by the OP.
Have you not realised that the OP's question has already been more than answered and that he has no further need to clarify?
This discussion has only continued because of your comments, not because of any further requests by the OP.
No. In post #3 he has asked for further guidance.
Let's say the topic is closed unless the OP asked more help.
Fernando helps the OP and answered his questions. No discussion about that.
Feel free to open your own topic if you want to clarify things about ticks.