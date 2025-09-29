Did Structs Change with the last MT5 Update? - page 3
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This shows the whole magic and how to avoid the most common errors when compiling.
After this, code like
CPoint a, b;
a=b;
still works.
In case you inherit from another struct, you have to implement the operators and constructors again. Otherwise you will get complaints.
When I see the interest in topics like these, its clear again what the level of the most MQL coders is.
And I cant avoid the question: What are such changes good for.
There are so many other things which really should be improved in MQL. This - not. It also worked before without any drama.
When I see the interest in topics like these, its clear again what the level of the most MQL coders is.
And I cant avoid the question: What are such changes good for.
There are so many other things which really should be improved in MQL. This - not. It also worked before without any drama.
Arrogance is a bad thing. 😉
This change is in preparation to the transition to the new compiler which will probably include a lot of things you will like to see. And most probably some missing features which we would like (for example there will not be multiple inheritance even in a simplified way), we will see.
Someone should also mention, that its kinda suicidal to overload the assignment operator = with structs, while have a copy-constructor with 'this' the same time.
This:
... will end up in a stack overflow. Funnywise not always. In my case after a week the first time. Code unchanged in the meanwhile.
Arrogance is a bad thing. 😉
This change is in preparation to the transition to the new compiler which will probably include a lot of things you will like to see. And most probably some missing features which we would like (for example there will not be multiple inheritance even in a simplified way), we will see.
Its a fact and has zero to do with arrogance. If you wanna understand it that way, go for it.
But you see yourself, that just a hand full of developers, and kinda always the same group, responds.
Its a fact and has zero to do with arrogance. If you wanna understand it that way, go for it.
But you see yourself, that just a hand full of developers, and kinda always the same group, responds.
It's an interpretation of a fact, that doesn't mean anything about the "level of the most MQL coders". Maybe professional coders have no interest about this forum, or to participate to this topic ?
Anyway I answered your question about why "such changes are good for".
Someone should also mention, that its kinda suicidal to overload the assignment operator = with structs, while have a copy-constructor with 'this' the same time.
This:
... will end up in a stack overflow. Funnywise not always. In my case after a week the first time. Code unchanged in the meanwhile.
It's an interpretation of a fact, that doesn't mean anything about the "level of the most MQL coders". Maybe professional coders have no interest about this forum, or to participate to this topic ?
Anyway I answered your question about why "such changes are good for".
In my opinion, assigning to this is a bad (MQL) practice.
Ok, and where are they, if not here?
I know for sure several very good coders who don't participate here or very rarely. By the way, you are not participating much either.
Why does it matters ?