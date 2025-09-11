I can't reactivate the cloud agents
I got the same problem. I tested it with the build numbers 5222 and 5226, tried a fresh installation, tried to log out and log in again, restarted MT5, nothing helps so far.
Any idea would be appreciated!
Same problem here, tried everything. probably just the build :\
I have the same issue!
Now with Build 5260 as of Sep 5th it works again :-) Problem solved with the actual build
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Good morning, I got two issues.
1) On My Metatrader 5 instance in the past I used the cloud agents for simulation. That worked brilliant. Nothing was changed I only deactivated them as I wanted to peform a small test just on my pc. Now I can't reactivate them. I I right click on them, the option to activate them is grayed out.
2) Because of that problem I installed a second instance of Metatrader, which solved the problem. But now I'm also seeing that topic, only on the Cloud Agents "Europe 3" is still available. I can see the others, and I can also see how many cloud agents are connected to that groupe, but I can't reactivate them.
There is always sufficient funds on my account. Anybody has an idea what I can do? I would like to avoid continiously installing a new Metatrader instance. Is there maybe a file, folder, or something that I have to remove in order to reset?
Regards Patrick