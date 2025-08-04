Problem with GIT...

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Hello,

I don't know for you guys but I have been experienceing a lot of bugs/issues since GIT appeared on MT5 editor....
I have 5 instances of this editor, all of them working the same in the same branch...

For one of them, when I try to pull new datas I have thise error :

2025.08.04 11:57:35.722 Git fetch failed with -3 error, requested object could not be found



I tried everything, changing branch and come back,  purge the directory and make a revert/pull..... 

nothing works...


Anyone could help?

Thanks in advance..


 

When I place new indicator (for example) in MetaTrader so I go to MetaEditor to find this indicator and compile it.
After that - right nouse click on this indicator in MetaEditor's navigator and select "Git Add File/Folder"

It always works for me with no any error.

 

If I want to receive indicator(s) from the cloud/Git so so Iam doing the following:

 
Thant's what I'm doing...

I did modifications on my script from one editor, commit/pushed it. 

And when I pull it to the other instances of editors, it works for all of them except one.
 

I am using 3 computers with MT5/MetaEditor instances installed, and I do not have any problems sorry.

================

It is what I found (machine translation to the English):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 platform version build 5100: Switching to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements

Renat Fatkhullin , 2025.05.31 04:14

Git Push is almost never needed in normal circumstances, as there is usually no work for it. It is left in case of failure to push (due to error, force majeure, etc.) commits.

The main tool is Git Commit, which essentially does Add Modified + Commit + Push .

So, do not use Git Push.
Use Git Commit instead.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

I am using 3 computers with MT5/MetaEditor instances installed, and I do not have any problems sorry.

================

It is what I found (machine translation to the English):

So, do not use Git Push.
Use Git Commit instead.
Thank you Sergey. 
I actually always use commit that does the push... so taht's why i wrote commit/push.

Do you know if there is anyway to wipe clean the local instance and start from a fresh configuration?
 
Abdelwaheb Didi #:
Thank you Sergey. 
I actually always use commit that does the push... so taht's why i wrote commit/push.

Do you know if there is anyway to wipe clean the local instance and start from a fresh configuration?

I do not know ... it is very difficult for me to estimate your issue - because I never had any issue with Git by using 3 computers in one location and 1 computer in the other location ...

------------------

You can check this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/492513 with some proposal from MQ in the end of the thread - post  about external git client (but I am not sure - it is related to your issue or not sorry).

What happened to Algo Forge MT5 Build 5200?
What happened to Algo Forge MT5 Build 5200?
  • 2025.08.04
  • www.mql5.com
Nothing changes but all files marked as modified? Is that a new feature...
 
Sergey Golubev #:
ause I never had an

I understand... And the error message tells me nothing meaningful so....
I don't even know how to deactivate/reactivate GIT on meta editor!

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Algo Forge and MetaEditor Git errors, bugs and questions : CURRENTLY UNRELIABLE.

Alain Verleyen, 2025.06.19 14:05

Be cautious using Git (from MetaEditor), I just lost 1 day of work.

Of course I should have commit my work more often, but still I would probably have lost some work due to this issue. I didn't commit more often as I don't want to send work in progress to the server and MetaQuotes implementation of Git doesn't allow to commit locally, only to the server.

So what happened, we work in team. We have a main codebase with a commit done 2 days ago. While I was working on a big update, my partner did small changes in 2 files. To get these 2 changes on my current work I did a "Pull"...

2025.06.19 08:41:45.409    Git    13 / 13 objects received, 5 local, 13 indexed, 3319 bytes
2025.06.19 08:41:45.430    Git    fetch refs/remotes/origin/main
2025.06.19 08:41:45.798    Git    [file1].mqh modified
2025.06.19 08:41:45.798    Git    [file2].mqh modified
2025.06.19 08:41:46.989    Git    fast-forward: merge successfull

Though it modified, silently other files I had changed locally. Fortunately I still had 6 files open in MetaEditor, so for these files, I received a message box asking me if I want to accept the 'external' modification and loose my changes, of course I said no. For the other files, I had not a change to do anything...1 day of work lost. Git log said '13 objects', so possibly I have lost changes on 7 files, not sure about that, I didn't count the files I had changed beforehand.

No idea, how files that are already monitored by Git can just be overwritten locally like that, but it's what happened.

I know, I should use branch for such big update, but from my first tests I am not convinced yet it works as expected, so I delayed using this feature.


 
Alain Verleyen #:


The only thing revelant for me in your quote is that I agree with the poster when he says that GIT integration on meta editor is UNRELLIABLE

 
Abdelwaheb Didi #:

The only thing revelant for me in your quote is that I agree with the poster when he says that GIT integration on meta editor is UNRELLIABLE

It was the message. I use Git now but not from MetaEditor, as an external tool.

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