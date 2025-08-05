What happened to Algo Forge MT5 Build 5200?

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Nothing changes but all files marked as modified? Is that a new feature?


 

No problem for me with this build. Just some standard indicatotrs and some other standard tools were changed -

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I pressed "Git Commit" and everything is fine now.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

I pressed "Git Commit" and everything is fine now.

Tried to commit and revert but nothing changes, not only standard indicators but also all mqh and mq5 files

 
 
 
Le Minh Duc #:
 
Press "Git Commit" ... seems - some standard indicators/libraries/etc were changed in this build.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Press "Git Commit" ... seems - some standard indicators/libraries/etc were changed in this build.

Already pressed, nothing changed

Le Minh Duc #:

Tried to commit and revert but nothing changes, not only standard indicators but also all mqh and mq5 files

 
Le Minh Duc #:

Already pressed, nothing changed

Any errors/messages in the journal?

Have you tried to click Git Pull?
 
Alexey Petrov #:

Any errors/messages in the journal?

Have you tried to click Git Pull?

Check it out

 

You can try to download and install an external git client - https://tortoisegit.org/download/

Then in the MetaEditor click File \ Open Data Folder.

Right click on the MQL5 folder and choose Tortoise Git \ Clean up... There, choose an option to not delete untracked files


 
Alexey Petrov #:

You can try to download and install an external git client - https://tortoisegit.org/download/

Then in the MetaEditor click File \ Open Data Folder.

Right click on the MQL5 folder and choose Tortoise Git \ Clean up... There, choose an option to not delete untracked files


No, It wipe out all my ex5 files and the problem still there. This error certainly comes from Algo Forge's system

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