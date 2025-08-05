What happened to Algo Forge MT5 Build 5200?
No problem for me with this build. Just some standard indicatotrs and some other standard tools were changed -
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I pressed "Git Commit" and everything is fine now.
You can try to download and install an external git client - https://tortoisegit.org/download/
Then in the MetaEditor click File \ Open Data Folder.
Right click on the MQL5 folder and choose Tortoise Git \ Clean up... There, choose an option to not delete untracked files
You can try to download and install an external git client - https://tortoisegit.org/download/
Then in the MetaEditor click File \ Open Data Folder.
Right click on the MQL5 folder and choose Tortoise Git \ Clean up... There, choose an option to not delete untracked files
No, It wipe out all my ex5 files and the problem still there. This error certainly comes from Algo Forge's system
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Nothing changes but all files marked as modified? Is that a new feature?