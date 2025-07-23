Issue on imported hystorical data

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I am tring to import hystorical data on MT5 (I have downloaded them from Dukascopy with a speficif tool). I have a csv file with tick data. I follow the common step to import them (create a custm symbol, and import tick data from the following window

The import succeds but a strange thing appens: if I try to plot the data on chart they start only from 01/01/2025 BUT if I try to request tick data from the window showed before, data exists! (see the following image)


How it is possible? How can I see the data also on chart?


Thank you very much!

 

Check for this. And try to switch to bigger timeframes. If you are watching M1 chart, even with 100'000 max bars, you can visualize maximum of 69 days. (100'000 / 1440)


 
Fabio Cavalloni #:

Check for this


It's set to "unlimited"...

 
Try to close & reopen the platform, as well as changing timeframes to a bigger one... I never seen this particular issue
 
Fabio Cavalloni #:
Try to close & reopen the platform, as well as changing timeframes to a bigger one... I never seen this particular issue

Done. Now no bars is present on chart! But the data request still works... I can try do unistall and reinstall the platform but I don't wnat to loose everything.. there is a way to backup all (script, accounts, etc)?

 

Update: I have tried to unistal end reinstall. After the import, the data start from 2023 (instead of 2008). I have seen that in the folder where I have to find the data, only data of year 2023-2025 are present

This can explain the lack of data on chart but why I can request data from the previuos window? And why MT5 doesn't import all data?

 
Samuele Libetti #:

Update: I have tried to unistal end reinstall. After the import, the data start from 2023 (instead of 2008). I have seen that in the folder where I have to find the data, only data of year 2023-2025 are present

This can explain the lack of data on chart but why I can request data from the previuos window? And why MT5 doesn't import all data?

You need to check "ticks" folder, and not "history".

Have you tried starting a backtest after you improted all ticks? I suspect that MT5 need to build the entire bars history based on the ticks you load, but it seems it not do it automatically, so maybe starting a backtest may force it (just a supposition).

 
Fabio Cavalloni #:

You need to check "ticks" folder, and not "history".

Have you tried starting a backtest after you improted all ticks? I suspect that MT5 need to build the entire bars history based on the ticks you load, but it seems it not do it automatically, so maybe starting a backtest may force it (just a supposition).

I have tried but nothing appens...

 
Your creating a custom symbol. you need to import bars and ticks
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