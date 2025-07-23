Issue on imported hystorical data
Try to close & reopen the platform, as well as changing timeframes to a bigger one... I never seen this particular issue
Done. Now no bars is present on chart! But the data request still works... I can try do unistall and reinstall the platform but I don't wnat to loose everything.. there is a way to backup all (script, accounts, etc)?
Update: I have tried to unistal end reinstall. After the import, the data start from 2023 (instead of 2008). I have seen that in the folder where I have to find the data, only data of year 2023-2025 are present
This can explain the lack of data on chart but why I can request data from the previuos window? And why MT5 doesn't import all data?
Update: I have tried to unistal end reinstall. After the import, the data start from 2023 (instead of 2008). I have seen that in the folder where I have to find the data, only data of year 2023-2025 are present
This can explain the lack of data on chart but why I can request data from the previuos window? And why MT5 doesn't import all data?
You need to check "ticks" folder, and not "history".
Have you tried starting a backtest after you improted all ticks? I suspect that MT5 need to build the entire bars history based on the ticks you load, but it seems it not do it automatically, so maybe starting a backtest may force it (just a supposition).
You need to check "ticks" folder, and not "history".
Have you tried starting a backtest after you improted all ticks? I suspect that MT5 need to build the entire bars history based on the ticks you load, but it seems it not do it automatically, so maybe starting a backtest may force it (just a supposition).
I have tried but nothing appens...
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I am tring to import hystorical data on MT5 (I have downloaded them from Dukascopy with a speficif tool). I have a csv file with tick data. I follow the common step to import them (create a custm symbol, and import tick data from the following window
The import succeds but a strange thing appens: if I try to plot the data on chart they start only from 01/01/2025 BUT if I try to request tick data from the window showed before, data exists! (see the following image)
How it is possible? How can I see the data also on chart?
Thank you very much!