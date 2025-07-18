The lack of need fields in MT5 signals

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Hello Moderators,

from tab 'Trading History' of a MT5 signal, how can I know SL/TP prices and comments of each trade ?

and how can I know which trades from that signal used partial closes ?

Thanks.

 

Moderators of the signals are the admins from the service desk.
For information.

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As to my opinion so - you can analyze the history ... for example - there are the fields for S/L, T/P and Comment in your signal ... but it may be absent on the other signal in case the provider does not use it.

 
Thanks your response, then how can I know which trades from that signal used partial closes ?
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Moderators of the signals are the admins from the service desk.
For information.

-------------------

As to my opinion so - you can analyze the history ... for example - there are the fields for S/L, T/P and Comment in your signal ... but it may be absent on the other signal in case the provider does not use it.

about "how to know which trades was partial close", you should help to show the ticket ID of each trade in trade history, because in MT5, all of partial closes are same ticket ID. And the fields showing in trade history not depend on how signal owner configure it, it depends on mql5 coding how to collect data from traders.

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