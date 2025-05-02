Comment in MT5 trading history report
- Find out if a trade was stopped out
- The lack of need fields in MT5 signals
- Scripts: VR Orders History MT5 Lite
I want to analyse each EA trading from the trading history report in MT5. If a position closed by SL or TP, [sl xxx.xx] or [tp xxx.xx] is written in comment field in the report instead of original comment. I don't know which EA trades the position. Is there any way to keep original comment which EA write?
Please show code or screenshots of what you want corrected.
So you want a custom comment to show on the trade history?
Is there any way to keep original comment which EA write?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Comment Removed After SL or TP is hit in Meta Trader 5
fxsaber, 2023.11.16 11:58
The comment is contained in the position opening order.
Yes, I know, and I want to change that. Or, I would like to know how to find an openning order that corresponds to that SL/TP order and finally to know which EA traded each position.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
price slippage on pending order
fxsaber, 2022.06.14 07:32
#property script_show_inputs #include <MT4Orders.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16006 input long inTicket = 0; // Position Ticket #define PRINT(A) Print(#A + " = " + (string)(A)) void OnStart() { if (OrderSelect(inTicket, SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { OrderPrint(); PRINT(OrderComment()); } }
I'm sorry but I don't understand which script. Could you put the script file?
I want to analyze hundreds of records. Therefore, I need a batch processing program, not an interactive one. I may be able to develop it by looking at your code.
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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