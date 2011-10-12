Is the service desk active?
Rosh:
Go to your Profile and change this option
Hello Rosh,
the problem is with the terminal64.exe.
Are you talking about the forum?
juxeii:Sorry, I misunderstood.
Rosh:
Sorry, I misunderstood.
Ok, I found a a rather bad solution:
Go to the config folder of the installation and make a copy of the common.ini file.
Then insert all values necessary for the login as described here.
The problem with this solution is that
1) A "normal" user does not want to play around with ini files.
2) All settings you do durin your client session are not stored to this file.
Hopefully this this is useful for someone, since for me it was very annoying for a long time now.
Juergen
Hello,
I still have the problem hat my account loging password and user name are not saved, so every time MT5 starts up it asks for username and password(which is very, very annyoing).
I've written to service desk a while ago (24.Sept) about this issue, but until now there is not even a confirmation of this issue.
Since I reside in Germany I cannot get the English version of the terminal.
Every time I get the (bad translated) German version.
Is there a ftp repository somewhere to get full downloads?
Also it is not possible to change the language to Englich.
Many thanks,
Juergen